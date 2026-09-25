In the Hood | 2 m read

Woman pulls elderly stranger’s shirt after accusing her of talking badly about her; 78-year-old hospitalised

Aiah Bathan | September 25, 2026

Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: A woman suspected that a 78-year-old was speaking badly about her and decided to take matters into her own hands aggressively. The woman pulled the elderly person’s shirt from behind, causing her to fall heavily to the ground and suffer serious injuries. Case details revealed that the incident happened at a coffee shop located on Tampines Street. When the woman assumed that the elderly woman was talking behind her back, the 45-year-old made a scene by slamming her fist on the table and smashing a lighter on it. Afterwards, she questioned the elderly woman, who denied her allegations, but that made the suspect even angrier.

When the victim walked away from the coffee shop and towards a nearby supermarket, the suspect followed her and suddenly pulled her shirt from behind, causing her to lose control and to fall to the ground. Due to the impact, the victim was in so much pain and couldn’t stand up. Fortunately, a man rushed to help the victim and called the police.

The victim was taken to Changi General Hospital for medical treatment and was diagnosed with a pelvic fracture and central spinal stenosis. She needed surgery and stayed in the hospital for a month. However, the elderly woman's medical report indicated that she had a pre-existing back injury before the incident, so it could not be concluded that the pelvic fracture was caused by the suspect’s aggressive action. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

The suspect faced three charges, including public nuisance, theft, and reckless conduct endangering the life of others. It was revealed that she suffers from schizophrenia, accompanied by symptoms such as auditory hallucinations and paranoia. Medical professionals believed these conditions were directly related to this crime.

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