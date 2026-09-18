In the Hood | 2 m read

3 men offer stranger a drink at bar, then assault him after he turns them down

Aiah Bathan | September 18, 2026

Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: A supposed-to-be fun night turned sour when a 50-year-old male customer at a bar was beaten up by three middle-aged men after he poured away the drink that they had offered him. With this, the victim suffered multiple injuries and needed to seek medical attention. One of the suspects pleaded guilty to one count of intentional assault in court on Wednesday, September 16, and he was sentenced to eight weeks’ imprisonment. Case details Case details stated that the victim did not know any of the three suspects before the incident happened. Investigations revealed that the suspect was with his friends at a bar located in the Joo Chiat Road area on the night of July 30, 2025. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

During the gathering, the victim went to the bathroom and was greeted by the suspect’s group. At that time, one of the suspects handed the victim a beer, which the victim took but poured out in front of him. Due to this, the two parties broke into a physical altercation, where one suspect struck the victim on the head, and the others took turns punching and kicking the victim. The victim then fled the bar and sought immediate help from a nearby restaurant. However, during the chase, one of the suspects kicked the victim in the back, causing him to stagger forward. Moreover, when the victim arrived at the restaurant, another suspect threw a coconut at him, and he received another punch in the face.

The victim did not retaliate at all, and the suspects were intoxicated even before the incident. The victim was sent to the hospital for treatment and was diagnosed with dried bloodstains in both nostrils, subconjunctival haemorrhage in the left eye, abrasions on both arms, laceration on the inner side of the lower lip, tenderness in the temple area, and scalp contusion.

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In this crime, the suspects were arrested on July 31, 2025. One was previously sentenced to three months’ imprisonment, and another was sentenced to six weeks in jail. The authorities stated that this was a case of a one-sided group attack influenced by alcohol, resulting in moderate harm to the victim. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Other related news In other related news, there was also a report where a 34-year-old Indonesian maid repeatedly abused her 69-year-old employer because of his nagging. She slapped him, pinched his nose, and hit his hands and feet, and her crimes were caught on CCTV. Read more about the incident here.