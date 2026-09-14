In the Hood | 2 m read

Fire at Pasir Ris flat evacuates 20 residents, sends two to hospital for smoke inhalation

Aiah Bathan | September 14, 2026

Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: Another fire incident took place wherein approximately 20 people were evacuated, and two were reported to be hospitalised for smoke inhalation. In a TikTok video, a user showed that there was thick smoke billowing from the burning HDB unit, and there were vehicles from the Singapore Civil Defence Force and the police could be seen at the scene. According to 8world News, the incident happened at a unit located in Pasir Ris Street. The authorities confirmed that they had received a report at around 7:30 in the morning on September 13, and that the fire involved a bedroom in an HDB flat on the eighth floor. Civil Defence Force personnel arrived at the scene and extinguished the fire with a water hose.

Further investigations suggest that the fire was most likely caused by an electrical appliance malfunction in the affected unit’s bedroom. The person who was taking the video admitted: "Before this, I heard two explosions, so I was very scared."

Before the authorities arrived, three people inside the affected unit had evacuated on their own. To keep people safe, the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force also evacuated approximately 20 people from the affected flats. Moreover, two people were taken to Singapore General Hospital for treatment after inhaling smoke. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. With this, the authorities are reminding the public not to connect many appliances in the same power outlet to avoid overloading, turn off the power when not in use, regularly check the condition of all electrical wires, keep lay wires away from hot surfaces, and never leave batteries or electronic devices unattended for extended periods of time.

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Other related news In similar news related to fire incidents, there was a report where a recycling bin at a car park along Hougang Avenue 5 caught fire, with residents suspecting that a carelessly discarded cigarette butt sparked the blaze. “I hope the authorities can strengthen management and supervision to prevent similar incidents from happening again and ensure the safety of the HDB estate,” a resident declared. Read more about the news report here.