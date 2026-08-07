SCDF extinguishes Hougang recycling bin fire; cigarette butt suspected

SINGAPORE: A recycling bin at a car park along Hougang Avenue 5 caught fire on Tuesday morning, with residents suspecting that a carelessly discarded cigarette butt sparked the blaze. They have since called for stronger measures to prevent similar incidents from happening again.

As reported by Shin Min Daily News, a resident shared that firefighters were seen extinguishing the blaze of the burning recycling bin on the morning of Aug 4. When the reporters visited the site that same day, it was reported that a burnt smell still lingered in the area, and the recycling bins were completely destroyed. Furthermore, burnt recyclables were seen scattered on the ground.

According to several residents, they smelled something burning at around 11:50 in the morning that day, and this was the first time that a recycling bin had caught fire in the area. It was pointed out that the fire was caused by someone who carelessly discarded a lit cigarette, which ignited other items inside the recycling bin.

“I hope the authorities can strengthen management and supervision to prevent similar incidents from happening again and ensure the safety of the HDB estate,” a resident declared.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force confirmed that they have received the report. Authorities extinguished the fire using fire hoses, and no one was injured in the incident. The case is still under investigation.

This incident serves as a reminder to properly discard cigarette butts and other flammable materials that can pose a serious fire risk in residential areas.

Residents are urged to dispose of such items responsibly, and authorities may consider stronger monitoring and preventive measures to protect the safety of the community.

In similar news related to fire incidents, there was a report where a car caught fire along the Tampines Expressway (TPE) towards the Seletar Expressway (SLE). Thankfully, the driver escaped unharmed.

Photos of the incident showed that a white car was on fire on the highway, with flames engulfing the entire vehicle. Fortunately, the car was parked on the side of the expressway, preventing other vehicles from being affected by the accident.

Read more about the incident here.