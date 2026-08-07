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In the Hood
1 min.Read

‘Poor example for younger generations’: Netizens divided over elderly commuters’ bus etiquette

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: A netizen voiced out a complaint on social media about elderly commuters being inconsiderate while riding on buses, especially when they are eating or blasting their mobile phone volume even though these are prohibited.

The netizen claimed that disregarding public courtesy sets a poor example for the younger generations, and that respect truly begins with having a mindful conduct. 

“How can we expect the youth to show respect when seniors themselves behave inconsiderately?” the post further added. 

With this, many netizens shared their thoughts and opinions in the comments section. One claimed that social etiquette, civic-mindedness, social graces, and public courtesy are getting worse in Singapore. 

“What’s the use of being the richest country but ignoring social issues that cause stress, division, and frustration so often?” a netizen claimed. 

Another netizen declared that the lack of human consideration and kindness nowadays is indeed saddening. 

However, others suggested that we just let the elderly do their thing. One stated: “They are elderly… Just enjoy their presence!!!! Stop being so small-minded!” 

“If you tell them nicely they may listen,” a comment concluded. 

At the end of the day, this discussion highlights the importance of consideration and following public transport rules, regardless of age. 

Some netizens really encourage others to be more understanding toward elderly commuters, and some emphasise that everyone should practice good social etiquette to help create a more respectful and comfortable environment for all passengers. Given these situations, it is really important to honour mutual respect to avoid further conflicts.

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