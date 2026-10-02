In the Hood | 2 m read

Teenager allegedly throws heavy bag onto tracks at Punggol LRT station, SBS Transit files police report

Aiah Bathan | October 2, 2026

Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: A teenager allegedly threw a heavy bag from the platform at Cove station on the Punggol LRT, prompting operator SBS Transit to file a police report. Case details revealed that a teenager dressed in black was punching a bag on the ground several times at approximately 11 p.m. last Sunday (Sept 27) at the said station, and he then picked it up and threw it forcefully. The bag seemed to be heavy and was believed to have crossed the platform and landed outside the station.



The incident attracted attention online, and many netizens condemned the teenager’s behaviour, stating that his actions were reckless and dangerous. Furthermore, some stated that throwing heavy objects from a height could potentially injure others.

With this incident, SBS Transit’s spokesperson declared that the company takes such matters seriously and reported what happened to the police to ensure public safety. Further investigation revealed that the suspect was with four other people who evaded transit fees. After reviewing the CCTV footage, it was discovered that a group of five people, including the person who threw the object, entered the light rail station that evening, and four of them did not swipe their cards at the entrance gate. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

Newsletter Get updates straight to your inbox Subscribe Now

SBS Transit stated: “This constitutes fare evasion, which is illegal and irregular. We are currently investigating this matter.” In other news, a 13-year-old boy and his friend got into trouble after climbing through a stairwell window at an HDB block to get home. The pair became trapped on the eaves between the second and third floors and needed authorities to rescue them. Read more about the news story here.