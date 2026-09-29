In the Hood | 2 m read

Two students dancing in the rain while crossing street sparked online discussion, giving nostalgia among netizens

Aiah Bathan | September 29, 2026

Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: Two female students were spotted dancing together while crossing the street in the rain, and their carefree spirit ignited a feeling of nostalgia to many, sparking different reactions from netizens online. On the social media platform TikTok, a user uploaded a video where two female students, who were believed to be from Nan Hua High School, were seen dancing as they crossed the road while the rain was pouring. The two were dancing the so-called ‘Brazilian Dance’, which has recently gained popularity on the said social media platform.

Despite the rain, the two girls were happily seen having a great time, as they were jumping and colliding with each other. As reported by 8world News, the video has garnered more than 600,000 views and has more than 60,000 likes. As this sight sparked a nostalgic feeling in many, several netizens shared their thoughts and opinions about it. One netizen admitted that it was great seeing kids play in the rain like the previous generation used to do. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

Some netizens claimed that, for sure, the two girls will be best friends for life and that they are living the best time of their lives, so they should enjoy these moments while they can. “It's so nice to see this... I really miss my school days and my best friend who would do all sorts of silly things with me…,” one more netizen remarked.

“So sweet to see them enjoying such a joyful moment. ❤️”, another comment stated. Indeed, the short video has touched the hearts of many viewers, reminding them that happiness can be found in the simplest moments. This video also served as a reminder to value close friendships and the free-spirited days of being young and carefree. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

Newsletter Get updates straight to your inbox Subscribe Now