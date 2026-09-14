In the Hood | 2 m read

Woman dumped by ex-boyfriend hallucinated and set fire to HDB doorway after believing she was trapped

Aiah Bathan | September 14, 2026

Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: A very disturbing incident happened when a woman hallucinated and believed that he was trapped inside an HDB flat. With this, she attempted to set fire to the doorway to have an escape route, which then resulted in a fire. This incident happened in a 10th-floor unit in Sembewang last June 30 of this year. The 46-year-old suspect pleaded guilty to one count of intentional arson and was sentenced to five to six months’ imprisonment.

Case details Further investigations revealed that the suspect’s boyfriend had just broken up with her on the day of the incident. Afterwards, she believed that she was trapped in her ex-boyfriend’s home, and she attempted to create an escape route by burning paper money. She then ignited a fire at the door that caused major destruction not only to her ex-boyfriend’s unit but also to the neighbour’s windows. The suspect was arrested on the day of the event and has been detained until sentencing.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force arrived at the scene and successfully extinguished the fire, and an approximate number of 30 residents were evacuated, as reported by Shin Min Daily News. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Although the suspect has no prior convictions for arson, her crime caused serious consequences, with repair costs exceeding $10,000 that were not compensated. She also caused public panic and inconvenience. Given her plea, the authorities sentenced her to five to six months in prison.

Other related news In other related news about Singapore crimes, there was a report that a woman tried to grab a police officer’s gun to harm herself when she was caught breaking into the house of her ex-boyfriend.

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