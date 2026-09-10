Woman who twice broke into ex-boyfriend’s home arrested after trying to grab police officer’s gun

SINGAPORE: A woman tried to grab a police officer’s gun to harm herself when she was caught breaking into the house of her ex-boyfriend. The 30-year-old suspect, a Chinese national, pleaded guilty on Wednesday (Sep 9) to one count of using violence to obstruct a public servant from performing his duties and another charge of violating the Miscellaneous Act (Public Order and Nuisance) that will be considered by the judge when sentencing.

Case details

According to case reports, the incident happened on Oct 13, 2024, at a mansion on Swettenham Road near the Botanic Gardens. It was revealed that the suspect and her ex-boyfriend dated from September 2023 to April 2024 and had already broken up at the time of the incident.

On the day of the crime, the ex-boyfriend called the police, reporting that the doors and windows of his house were unlocked and that the suspect had broken in. As the police were escorting the suspect, she suddenly reached out and attempted to get the officer’s gun, with the intention of harming herself.

Fortunately, the police immediately pushed her hand away, and she only managed to touch the gun. The authorities were successful in arresting the suspect.

Aside from this incident, the suspect allegedly climbed over a wall and broke into her ex-boyfriend’s private residence back in September 2024.

The prosecution requested a sentence of four to five weeks in prison. However, the suspect’s lawyer claimed that the suspect had been in poor mental condition and was receiving treatment for it. With this, the lawyer asked the judge to consider mandatory treatment. The case was adjourned until September 15 for sentencing.

Other related news

In other related news about crimes in Singapore, there was a report that a man was caught in the act of stealing money from a temple bowl in front of a statue, and eventually bowed, seemingly asking for forgiveness, before leaving the area as if nothing had happened.

As seen on the surveillance camera, the elderly man approached the statue while the staff were looking away and reached into the wishing bowl to take money.

Read more about the news incident here.