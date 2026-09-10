Young adult pleads guilty to dangerous driving after hitting 221 km/h in six-car road trip

SINGAPORE: Another road accident occurred when a 26-year-old man was caught driving at 221km/h with five other drivers during a road trip, causing two collisions. According to 8world News, the suspect was driving a blue Mitsubishi Evo with five other drivers in separate cars. On Sep 8, the suspect pleaded guilty to one count of dangerous driving.

Case details revealed that on Oct 27, 2024, six vehicles were travelling along the Pan Island Expressway and the Central Expressway, heading towards Orchard Road at reckless speed. CCTV footage showed the suspect speeding when a car in front of him turned right onto Queen Street. He then braked suddenly to avoid a collision.

However, the car following the suspect’s vehicle collided with him, and another vehicle swerved to avoid the collision, veered onto the grass, and overturned. The debris from the initial collision had also flown onto the road, causing another driver to brake, and another vehicle to crash.

Further investigations discovered that the suspect was speeding at seven locations between the Central Expressway and Stamford Road, and at one point reached speeds of 221 km/h on the Central Expressway, where the speed limit is 90 km/h.

Authorities also stated that the suspect entered Stamford Road and Victoria Street at speeds between 89 and 109km/hr, wherein the speed limit is only 50 km/h.

Because of the collision, the suspect sought medical attention for an acute neck sprain, headache, and acute stress reaction. Moreover, a 22-year-old female passenger in the same car was also injured in the accident.

The prosecution argued that the suspect demonstrated a disregard for traffic rules and posed an extremely high risk to other drivers. With his crime, the prosecution requested a sentence of three and a half to five months’ imprisonment, and suspension of all levels of driver’s licenses for three to four years.

The case was adjourned to the 14th of this month for mitigation and sentencing. If convicted of dangerous driving, the suspect could face up to one year in prison, a fine of up to S$5,000, or both.

With regard to the other five drivers involved, one’s case is still under trial, while the other four have already been sentenced to several months in prison and had their driver’s licenses suspended for three years.

Other related news

In other related news about road accidents, there was a report that a driver reportedly struck a monkey on the road and drove off without checking on the affected animal.

“After hitting the monkey, the driver did not brake or get out of the car to check, but drove away directly,” a witness remarked.

Read more about the news story here.