‘The driver did not brake’: Monkey allegedly hit by car at Mandai as authorities urge caution

SINGAPORE: The authorities are reminding drivers to slow down near nature areas after a recent hit-and-run accident where a driver reportedly struck a monkey on the road and drove off without checking on the affected animal.

A witness admitted in an interview that she saw a group of monkeys fighting over food at the Mandai Crematorium, and she took out her phone to record a video of them, intending to share it with her children, as reported by Shin Min Daily News.

However, a car suddenly drove by at a very high speed and hit one of the monkeys. The witness stated that the car drove out of the parking lot, and the driver did not slow down. She further pointed out that one of the monkeys was knocked down, and it rolled on the ground a few times.

“After hitting the monkey, the driver did not brake or get out of the car to check, but drove away directly,” the witness remarked.

With this incident, the authorities from ACRES shared in another interview that drivers should slow down when driving in areas near green spaces and nature reserves, because these are where wild animals often cross the roads. Moreover, the authorities also warned the public to stop feeding the animals, as this will cause them to wander on the roadsides or on the roads.

If there are instances where people see an animal on the road, the authorities are requesting the public to slow down and gently honk their horns to signal the animal to get away. Furthermore, if one accidentally hits an animal, please do not hesitate to contact the National Parks Board or the Animal Welfare organizations.

In other related news, there was a report where a woman was caught stealing over $400 worth of items from an aquarium store, notably hundreds of ornamental shrimps, using a thermos in Punggol.

She was then caught red-handed and arrested by the police.

Read more about the news story here.