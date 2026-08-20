Woman allegedly steals hundreds of ornamental shrimp using thermos at Punggol aquarium store

SINGAPORE: A woman was caught stealing over $400 worth of items from an aquarium store, notably hundreds of ornamental shrimps, using a thermos in Punggol. She was then caught red-handed and arrested by the police.

According to case details, an employee of the aquarium shop admitted that she noticed the woman entering the store. She then took a plastic bucket filled with water and used a fishing net to catch shrimp in its designated area, as reported by Shin Min Daily News.

The employee also admitted that she saw the woman tapping the net against the edge of the plastic bucket every time she scooped the shrimp up to make sure they fell into the water.

“There were many people in the store at the time, so I didn’t pay much attention to her actions,” the employee admitted.

When the woman left, the employee noticed an empty plastic bucket and suspected that the woman stole the shrimp. The employee could not confirm the suspicion just yet. However, this incident happened a second time around.

The suspect then again returned to the store and used the same method to steal the shrimp. However, the employee paid attention to the woman’s actions and noticed that she quickly put the stolen goods inside her bag.

Upon inspecting the woman’s bag, the employee discovered a variety of aquarium accessories and food. The employee also saw that the woman was carrying a pink eco-friendly bag with a small thermos, and was surprised to find hundreds of ornamental shrimp inside.

After being caught, the woman claimed that she would pay, but after walking out of the store, the employee tried to chase her, but she disappeared. The employee then called the police to report the incident.

Other Singapore news

In other related news about Singapore complaints, there was a report where a netizen voiced a complaint on social media about a food delivery driver who uses an unregistered e-bike to deliver food.

Furthermore, the driver also allegedly exhibits poor food hygiene practices because the food deliveries were just placed on the floor.

Read more about the news story here.