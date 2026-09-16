In the Hood | 2 m read

Giant 1-metre beehive found in Bukit Batok HDB estate, residents raise safety concerns

Aiah Bathan | September 16, 2026

Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: A one-metre-long beehive was seen hanging in a huge tree at Bukit Batok Estate, raising concerns among residents about whether they may get stung by bees at any time. As reported by Shin Min Daily News, reporters discovered a large beehive attached to a branch about two stories above the ground in the area, and that there were bees flying around the hive. A resident living nearby shared that while he was walking past the area, a bee about 1.5 centimetres long flew onto his clothes, and that’s when he saw the beehive in the tree. He then became worried that someone might get stung, given the size of the beehive.

Another resident claimed that he had noticed one or two small bees appearing in his home. He said: “Now that I see how big the beehive is, I'm really worried that if it's windy or rainy, the bees inside will be disturbed and fly out, which would be terrible.”

One more netizen remarked that this is not the first time that a beehive has appeared in the area, and it is believed to be caused by a forest nearby. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. “I saw a beehive in the vicinity when I moved here 20 years ago,” the resident said.

There is another similar case that happened in the same area a few weeks back, when a 75-year-old resident living on the ninth floor of the HDB building admitted that she was notified by her neighbour about a‘blackout’ from her window.

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