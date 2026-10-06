In the Hood | 2 m read

‘Singaporeans are too rich?’ French woman wonders why no one picked up a S$5 bill on the ground

Anna Maria Romero | October 6, 2026

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: A woman from France has been living in Singapore for some time now, but Singaporeans continue to perplex, perhaps even amaze, her. In a recent TikTok video, Audrey Thiloy joked about how “weird” Singapore is, because people anywhere else are likely to act very differently. “Singapore is so weird, bro. There’s five bucks on the floor, and nobody is taking the five bucks. I don’t know why,” she said, adding, “maybe they’re cursed or something.”

Her video next focused on a couple walking down a pathway, passing by a five-dollar bill between them. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. The man and woman did not even do as much as glance down at the money. “Taking it? Taking it? No,” the TikToker said. She zoomed in on the bill that was still on the. “Singaporeans are too rich?” she asked in a text overlay in her video. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. In the comments to her video, other users on the platform endeavoured to explain why this happens in Singapore.

One explained that according to Malay folklore, a Hantu would find a person who picks up random money from the floor and harm them while they sleep at night. “Don't take money off the floor, legend says it could belong to ghosts,” a commenter advised. “Don't take money off the floor, legend says it could belong to ghosts,” another added. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. “We were taught not to pick or take things that are not ours, so most people will leave it where it is. And if it is the 7th month, no one will take it,” one wrote.

However, another pointed out, “People are rummaging through bins to find $0.10 cans tho.”

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