In the Hood | 2 m read

Man says neighbour’s dog keeps defecating outside his flat for two years despite complaints to authorities

Aiah Bathan | October 6, 2026

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: A man has been complaining about his neighbour’s pet dog, which allegedly defecates in front of his door repeatedly for the past two years. Out of frustration, the man has raised his concerns with multiple authorities and has communicated with the dog owner, but it did nothing to fix the problem. As reported by Shin Min Daily News, the man claimed that the dog has been defecating not just in front of his house, but in front of their other neighbours as well. With this, the man admitted that he initially talked to the dog owner, notified him of his concerns and asked him to clean up the mess. However, due to his old age, he was no longer able to continuously communicate this problem every single time.

Case details further revealed that the dog would come out to defecate two or three times a week, sometimes in front of his house and sometimes in front of other neighbours' houses. He then installed a CCTV to collect evidence of the dog’s actions.

“We send someone to clean it up every time, but it's not a permanent solution. We don't think there's anything wrong with keeping pets, but people should have a sense of public responsibility and keep the neighbourhood clean,” the man claimed. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. When a reporter visited the site, the dog owner claimed that the incidents occurred because he was unable to close the iron gate properly. He claimed: “The gate was broken, and I didn't let the dog out on purpose, so it's not my fault.”

He also added: “I would never intentionally train a dog to poop in front of his house. If you notify us, we will clean it up.”

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