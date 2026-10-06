In the Hood | 2 m read

Van Gogh artwork at MacPherson HDB block continues to wow Singaporeans

Anna Maria Romero | October 6, 2026

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: A few years after it was launched, a community art project at MacPherson continues to impress residents of Singapore, who are wowed when seeing it for the first time. The latest person who appears to have stumbled upon the artwork is a local Reddit user, who posted photos from the building’s void deck at 55 Pipit Road on Monday (Oct 5). The Van Gogh Void Deck Community Art Gallery is a unified exhibition running from Block 55 to Block 56. Originally launched in 2011 as Singapore's very first void deck art gallery, it was closed for restoration in December 2023 and then relaunched in May 2024.

The photos posted by u/raytoei on Reddit include local artists’ takes on the famous painter’s self-portrait, some landscapes, as well as other pieces that contain his swirling clouds and sunflowers. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Mothership reported in 2024 that some of the artwork incorporates uniquely Singaporean items, such as the “Starry Night” painting with HDB flats in the background and the Singapore flag as part of "Bedroom in Arles.”

The effect is, all in all, quite charming, and no wonder Singaporeans seeing the community project have been delighted. "The HDBs around here all have very impressive artworks. Always a good sight to see whenever I pass by. Wish it was more common in Singapore,” wrote a Reddit user on u/raytoei’s post. “The void deck is beautiful, and it looks nice to chill there,” added another. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Others expressed the hope of seeing this adopted elsewhere in the city-state.

“Omg I must admit that I have always had a slight internal disappointment when I look at HDB art, but I CAN FEEL THE SINCERITY AND EFFORT IN THE CRAFT OF THIS ONE SHEESH. Please, I hope this HDB sets the standard for art in Singapore,” wrote one.

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