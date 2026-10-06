In the Hood | 2 m read

Food-court fight between two men leaves them in the hospital, dispute began online 2 years ago

Aiah Bathan | October 6, 2026

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: Two men met at a food court in Woodlands Avenue last Saturday, Oct 3, and their meet-up turned sour as they were seen fighting and both sought medical attention. According to case details, the two men, a 64-year-old and a 55-year-old, had a feud online two years ago, and when they saw each other face to face, a vendor reported that he had heard the two men fighting during lunch time, as reported by Shin Min Daily News.

It was stated that the two men already knew each other, but they had a falling out over a social media post two years ago. This prompted them to challenge one another that ended up with a fight. “I heard that one of them attacked the other with a baseball bat, but it's not certain who brought it,” a vendor admitted. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

When the report was raised to the authorities, the police immediately responded, and the two men were taken to the hospital. When reporters arrived at the scene, it was discovered that the police had blocked off the area for further investigation. Moreover, there was an overturned chair on the ground, and a long object wrapped in cloth was present, suspected to be a baseball bat.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force confirmed that they have received the report, and the case is still under investigation.

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