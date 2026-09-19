In the Hood | 3 m read

Phone screens, loud videos and confrontation: Singaporeans debate whether public etiquette is slipping

Aiah Bathan | September 19, 2026

Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: A moviegoer has questioned whether the Singaporean’s movie etiquette has been deteriorating after he encountered a very disappointing experience when he last went to a movie theatre. As shared on Reddit, the netizen stated that while he was watching a movie with his wife, two middle-aged men allegedly began using their phones, with their screens set to maximum brightness. He then tried to call them out, but the other moviegoer just replied: “I won’t stop using it; what can you do?” After the film ended, the issue escalated and the two men allegedly confronted him and gestured for them to settle the matter outside the theatre. It was shared that the netizen used profanity, and he declared that if these people deserve any form of courtesy, they should act like proper human beings. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

“Two middle-aged guys just derailed the topic and tried to escalate to a fight. At the moment, I considered giving in to rage but thank god my wife pulled me back. I walked away, and it ended there,” the netizen said. He then claimed: “Is it impossible to watch a movie nicely in SG? Why do we condone such behaviour? Everyone should play their part to keep public order.”

Many netizens shared their thoughts and opinions in the comments section regarding the subject matter. One claimed that this type of experience in cinemas is one of the reasons why people now go on streaming platforms or watch pirate movies. “It's frustrating honestly. Some people really have attention problems or they behave like they don't want to watch the movie, which is fine but why are you disrupting other people's experiences?” another netizen stated. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

One more netizen admired what the moviegoer did, and remarked that they are living in a civil society because people adhere to unspoken social norms. “Nowadays people can't sit through a 2hr movie without checking their phones at least once,” a comment observed.

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