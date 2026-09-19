Phone screens, loud videos and confrontation: Singaporeans debate whether public etiquette is slipping
SINGAPORE: A moviegoer has questioned whether the Singaporean’s movie etiquette has been deteriorating after he encountered a very disappointing experience when he last went to a movie theatre.
As shared on Reddit, the netizen stated that while he was watching a movie with his wife, two middle-aged men allegedly began using their phones, with their screens set to maximum brightness.
He then tried to call them out, but the other moviegoer just replied: “I won’t stop using it; what can you do?”
After the film ended, the issue escalated and the two men allegedly confronted him and gestured for them to settle the matter outside the theatre. It was shared that the netizen used profanity, and he declared that if these people deserve any form of courtesy, they should act like proper human beings.
“Two middle-aged guys just derailed the topic and tried to escalate to a fight. At the moment, I considered giving in to rage but thank god my wife pulled me back. I walked away, and it ended there,” the netizen said.
He then claimed: “Is it impossible to watch a movie nicely in SG? Why do we condone such behaviour? Everyone should play their part to keep public order.”
Many netizens shared their thoughts and opinions in the comments section regarding the subject matter. One claimed that this type of experience in cinemas is one of the reasons why people now go on streaming platforms or watch pirate movies.
“It's frustrating honestly. Some people really have attention problems or they behave like they don't want to watch the movie, which is fine but why are you disrupting other people's experiences?” another netizen stated.
One more netizen admired what the moviegoer did, and remarked that they are living in a civil society because people adhere to unspoken social norms.
“Nowadays people can't sit through a 2hr movie without checking their phones at least once,” a comment observed.
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Some people also shared that this just does not happen inside the movie theatre, but it also happens in public transportation as well.
“Etiquette is just non-existent everywhere nowadays. Every train or bus ride, there is always someone blasting their video out loud. Libraries are the only places where you can have peace and quiet,” a comment concluded.
Overall, this discussion highlighted conversations about public etiquette and consideration for others in shared spaces. At the end of the day, people should play a part in ensuring that everyone is respected as they spend their money and time in such spaces, whether it be while watching a film or riding public transport.