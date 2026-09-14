In the Hood | 2 m read

What's one thing that you've brought for your house that you regret? Homeowners of Singapore shared their answers

Aiah Bathan | September 14, 2026

Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: It is true that buying a home in Singapore is exciting, yet it also comes with plenty of decisions that might end up being regrets. On Reddit, a netizen curiously asked homeowners in Singapore about one thing that they have bought for their house but ended up regretting for various reasons. In the post, the netizen stated: “What are some items, be it appliances or decor or big-ticket items, that you've bought for your house but soon to regret it?”

This has sparked a very interesting discussion from other people’s experiences. One commented that his/her decision is not something that can be bought, but he/she regretted having a kitchen with no door or partition. In the end, his/her whole house now smells when cooking. For some, it is buying expensive and branded appliances, such as the Dyson fans, when a normal 3-5 blade standing fan can do its job at a more affordable price. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

“You need to know what you're getting - with Dyson fans, the plus point is mainly aesthetics (subjective) and child safety (no fan blades), not ultra-strong wind. Works well for condos with small rooms and not so well for HDBs with larger areas,” a netizen admitted. In a time when people now often use their phones even at home, some netizens also regret buying TVs, especially when they can easily watch whatever they want, whenever they wish, using these.

There are some who also wished they had bought smaller appliances to save up space or stayed in their parents’ place and not purchased a house for themselves. However, there were also comments that claim they have no regrets at all.

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