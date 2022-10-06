International COVID 19 'Thank you F1' — Singaporeans blame F1 for spike in COVID-19 cases

Screengrab from Youtube / Formula 1

On Tuesday (Oct 4), a total of 6,888 new infections were logged—four thousand more than the tally of cases the day before.

By Beatrice Del Rosario
In response to the spike in Covid-19 cases in Singapore, many have put the blame on the Singapore Grand Prix 2022 event, which has drawn many maskless crowds.

Given the fame of the Singapore Grand Prix, many have supposed that the spike in cases is related to the event and the crowd it has drawn out. In response to the news, many took to social media to share their thoughts and ironically thank the competition.

“The number seems legit considering the number of maskless people watching the concert at F1,” wrote one netizen. “Looks like the aftermath of the F1 weekend festivities,” said another.

“Already knew this would happen…(the) government chose to host F1…there are so many crowds there, what do you expect?”

A few also took a warning tone on the matter, saying “(It) might take weeks to go back to pre-F1 confirmed cases,” and “(There’s) more coming, don’t forget the F1 party.”

Image: screengrab from Facebook comments / The Straits Times

Image: screengrab from Facebook comments / The Straits Times

Image: screengrab from Facebook comments / The Straits Times

Image: screengrab from Facebook comments / The Straits Times

Image: screengrab from Facebook comments / The Straits Times

Image: screengrab from Facebook comments / The Straits Times

Image: screengrab from Facebook comments / The Straits Times

Image: screengrab from Facebook comments / The Straits Times

Image: screengrab from Facebook comments / The Straits Times

Image: screengrab from Facebook comments / The Straits Times

Image: screengrab from Facebook comments / The Straits Times

Image: screengrab from Facebook comments / The Straits Times

Image: screengrab from Facebook comments / The Straits Times

Image: screengrab from Facebook comments / The Straits Times
