‘Thank you F1’ — Singaporeans blame F1 for spike in COVID-19 cases

- Advertisement -

In response to the spike in Covid-19 cases in Singapore, many have put the blame on the Singapore Grand Prix 2022 event, which has drawn many maskless crowds.

According to The Straits Times, Singapore has seen a drastic spike in local Covid-19 cases. On Tuesday (Oct 4), a total of 6,888 new infections were logged—four thousand more than the tally of cases the day before.

Given the fame of the Singapore Grand Prix, many have supposed that the spike in cases is related to the event and the crowd it has drawn out. In response to the news, many took to social media to share their thoughts and ironically thank the competition.

“The number seems legit considering the number of maskless people watching the concert at F1,” wrote one netizen. “Looks like the aftermath of the F1 weekend festivities,” said another.

“Already knew this would happen…(the) government chose to host F1…there are so many crowds there, what do you expect?”

A few also took a warning tone on the matter, saying “(It) might take weeks to go back to pre-F1 confirmed cases,” and “(There’s) more coming, don’t forget the F1 party.”

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg