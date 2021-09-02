Li Bingbing offers S$25K monthly salary for domestic helper

- Advertisement -

48-year-old Chinese actress Li Bingbing may have no problems about roughing it out and getting down and dirty on screen, but in real life, she prefers things to be very tidy.

The neat freak has such high standards of tidiness that she cannot seem to find and recruit a domestic helper even though she is offering a monthly salary of 120,000 yuan (SGD25,000).

It was reported that Li had interviewed 20 candidates for the role and nobody made the cut.

Based on reports, a candidate had to show the actress how she washes vegetables during the interview, and she ended up washing them eight times.

Nevertheless, Li was still not satisfied, and she then threw the veggies away. That is such a waste of food and water.

The candidate did not know what she did wrong, so she asked the actress, and then Li told her that it was because she did not wear gloves.

“So no matter how many times you washed [the vegetables], bacteria will still remain on them,” Li reportedly said to the woman.

According to 8days.sg, the star also told the woman that she believes that vegetables should be cooked immediately after they are washed “‘cos after long-term exposure to air, they are as good as not washed at all”.

Li’s obsession with hygiene is said to be an open secret in the entertainment industry.

Li joined the reality show Back To Field, and there she rewashed the dishes because she didn’t think that a fellow celeb had done a thorough job. She also made sure to soak their produce in salt water to get rid of pesticides before cooking.

It is rumoured that when visitors enter Li’s residence, they have to wear shoe covers as soon as they enter. She even reportedly stopped a friend from sitting at her vanity until she placed a “seat cover”.

Born Feb 27, 1973, Li Bingbing is a Chinese actress and singer who rose to fame with her role in Seventeen Years (1999) and since then received critical acclaim for her roles in A World Without Thieves (2004), Waiting Alone (2005), The Knot (2006), The Forbidden Kingdom (2008), The Message (2009), Detective Dee and the Mystery of the Phantom Flame (2010) and Zhong Kui: Snow Girl and the Dark Crystal (2015). /TISG

