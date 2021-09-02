CELEB | Taeyeon, as a trainee, once ran away because dieting was too tough

- Advertisement -

Seoul — It was reported that Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon confessed that she once ran away due to the difficulty of dieting while she was a trainee.

The popular girl group made a group guest appearance on the Sept 1 broadcast of tvN’s variety show You Quiz on the Block.

During the show, Taeyeon shared the story from back in her trainee days. She was asked if she ever thought of giving up before debuting as a singer, as reported by Allkpop.

According to the singer, “I wanted someone to hold onto me. I didn’t want to let go of everything. I suddenly remembered this, but back then, I was chubbier than the others.

Dieting was so difficult. I had to sing, but they would tell me that my body had to be skinny too. But [losing weight] didn’t happen easily. As a result, I got so angry and frustrated that I went back to my home.”

Fellow member Seohyun added, “During the beginning of our debut days, our managers didn’t let us eat because we had to diet. So I remember we hid and ate chocolate.”

Born Mar 9, 1989, Kim Tae-yeon, known mononymously as Taeyeon is a South Korean singer.

She debuted as a member of girl group Girls’ Generation in 2007, which went on to become one of the best-selling artists in South Korea and one of the most popular K-pop girl groups worldwide.

She has since participated in other SM Entertainment projects, including SM Town, Girls’ Generation-TTS, SM the Ballad, and Girls’ Generation-Oh!GG.

Taeyeon released her debut extended play, I in 2015, which includes the number-one titular single on South Korea’s Gaon Digital Chart.

In 2016, she released the number-one SM Station single “Rain”, followed by her second extended play Why, which peaked atop the Gaon Album Chart. Her debut studio album, My Voice (2017), yielded the top-five singles “11:11”, “Fine” and “Make Me Love You”.

In 2018, Taeyeon ventured into the Japanese music scene with the digital single “Stay”, followed by the 2019 extended play Voice. Her second studio album, Purpose (2019), featured the successful singles “Four Seasons” and “Spark”. /TISG

