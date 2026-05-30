‘There’s 0 flexibility’: Singapore worker opens up about burnout and workplace stress

SINGAPORE: One burnt-out employee says they are beginning to question whether their job is worth the constant stress after returning from the weekend to an inbox overflowing with “urgent” requests from colleagues.

The employee, who shared their frustrations on Reddit, said they had already stayed back in the office until 9 pm the previous Friday, trying to clear a massive backlog, only to log in again after the weekend and find yet another pile of work waiting for them.

“When I opened my email, it got flooded with urgent task after task,” the employee wrote, adding, “It just feels exhausting again since I opened my email today. I have been in this job for about 8 months, and I dread going to work every day.”

“The workload is insane, the company culture is toxic, and there’s 0 flexibility given to me. There is no WFH, colleagues are all yes-men, and [I have] a toxic manager.”

The employee said they have been trying to push through for quite some time, repeatedly convincing themselves that “work is just work” and that things would eventually improve.

However, the situation appears to have worsened as work increasingly spills into weekends, with colleagues sending tasks during off days and clients calling outside working hours.

Now feeling completely burnt out, they turned to others online for advice and asked the question that had clearly been weighing on them for some time

“I just find myself mentally and physically drained. Should I just quit?” they wrote.

“If you want to quit, find a job first. The market is volatile.”

The post quickly drew responses from other Singaporeans, many of whom shared similar experiences working in high-pressure environments.

One Redditor, who said they had once been in the same situation, urged the employee to begin searching for a new role immediately.

“Start your job hunt now. Disregard any and all negatives; mental health is often under-appreciated. No point in daily torturing yourself, especially if you’re below your 40s; there’s still a long runway ahead. I’m in my 50s and honestly don’t care, just working towards my final 1/3 of working life… You will do better once you take the 1st step.”

Another commenter suggested a different approach and advised the employee to simply “quiet quit.”

“Just quiet quit. Weekends are for resting. These people know no boundaries in disturbing your off days. If they try to pinpoint your mistakes, make sure to keep all receipts to cover your ass. Don’t think it’s right to squeeze people dry like that.”

A third commenter shared that they had also resigned from a similarly toxic situation.

“I was in a similar situation as you, and I chose to leave on impulse while I was interviewing. It was really a leap of faith; I cried multiple times because I was anxious, and I really guilt-tripped myself because I had big-ticket items coming up (BTO, wedding). I think ultimately it depends on whether you have big-ticket items coming up and if you’re okay with losing that ‘leverage.’”

A fourth added, “Always use this as a guideline nowadays—if you want to quit, find a job first. The market is volatile.”

In other news, a Singaporean who graduated from a “well-known” university in the United Kingdom revealed online that despite sending out more than 100 job applications since December 2025, she is still unable to secure a full-time role.

In a post shared on a local forum on Friday (May 22), the graduate said she returned to Singapore believing her qualifications and experience would give her a decent shot at landing work.

Read more: UK graduate says she has sent over 100 job applications but still cannot land marketing role in Singapore