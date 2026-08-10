SBS bus captain interrupts service to put out Lamborghini engine fire

SINGAPORE: In a TikTok video posted on August 9 (Sunday), an SBS bus captain was caught on camera coming to the aid of the driver of a Lamborghini that was near a bus stop after the engine of his vehicle appeared to have caught fire.

The bus captain, identified in the video as Zhang Zhipeng, is seen in the clip carrying a fire extinguisher to the engine at the rear of the Lamborghini, with the owner, a Caucasian man, looking on.

Mr Zhang parked his Service 123 bus on the side of the road before going to help the owner of the sports car.

The bus captain can be seen using the fire extinguisher on the engine, though it appeared that one had previously been used on it, as there was white powder on and around the engine already.

“A hero BC story: A bus captain named Zhang Zhipeng saw a car on fire and took action immediately by taking the bus fire extinguisher and extinguished out the fire. The people were so thankful to BC Zhang Zhipeng for his help. Thank you, BC Zhang Zhipeng. You are a hero, BC,” reads the caption on the video, which was posted on an account called @smb310r2.

The clip has since been viewed over 230,000 times.

According to reporting from Mothership, Mr Zhang had seen smoke arising from the Lamborghini while he was driving, and he told the passengers on the bus that he intended to aid the affected driver before he stopped the bus at a safe distance away.

Although the car owner had already used his own fire extinguisher on the engine of the Lamborghini, it was still on fire, which made Mr Zhang’s intervention all the more vital.

The report also quoted Grace Wu, a representative of SBS, as saying that the company commended Mr Zhang for the assistance he rendered the Lamborghini driver. /TISG

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