Employer “can’t afford maid’s medical bill” — wants to replace her

SINGAPORE: An employer took to social media asking for advice after finding out that her new helper was ill. In an anonymous post to a support group for domestic helpers and employers alike, the woman said that her 30-year-old helper had only been working for her for a week, and she was a direct hire.

The woman added that her maid was good and a fast learner, but said that she noticed the helper was quiet and very slow when she walked. Sometimes when she spoke to her helper, the employer said that there was no response from the maid which she just brushed off thinking that the helper was homesick. “but to my horror today when I brought her for her medical she had very low BP and also the doctor suspected her of being anaemic”, the woman wrote.

When the doctor tried to draw blood from the maid, he had some difficulties and asked her employer to send the helper for more tests to check if her helper was Anaemic.

Her employer was worried because her helper was a strict vegetarian and “she refuse(d) to eat”. The woman also said that she was “not rich just middle class employer I can’t afford her medical bill if she dt eat and faint what am gonna do?”

She added that she had a toddler who was supposed to be left at home alone with the helper when she went to work, but said that this was a scary situation for her. The employer also felt that she was responsible for her helper and felt that the maid not eating was making the situation more difficult.

The woman added that if the maid did not change her ways, she would have to replace her because she already had her own children at home to worry about.

Netizens who commented on the post suggested that the employer send her maid back home: “I am so sorry to hear that… Madam try to talk to her nicely.. Tell her to eat properly. If she still wants to continue working with you. I can understand u take a Helper because you need help. But if her conditions not well how she Will help you. So just try talk to her. If she won’t change her way to eat. Just sand (sic) her back to her home country. It’s too risky if you keep it in the same conditions”. /TISG