SINGAPORE: A domestic helper swamped with multiple responsibilities reached out on social media to reveal that, in addition to her usual household duties, her employer has been getting her to help with all sorts of stuff for his home business.

Her post read, “… My employer is doing a business at home, if they are not home or they went for holidays, he will ask me to help to do the packing and passing the items to the pick up guy or sometimes I have to drop it to the shop. Can I refuse it?”

She added that she disliked doing these tasks, as she felt they were not part of her job description. However, she remained unsure if they were included in her responsibilities as a helper, given that the business was located at home.

“Kindly enlightened me, TIA,” she added at the end.

Singaporean netizens assert that domestic helpers are not allowed to take on such work

In the comments section, a number of Singaporean netizens pointed out that domestic helpers are technically not allowed to do work that’s related to their employer’s business.

One netizen said, “If you are hired under a domestic helper work permit, your work should only entail domestic chores, regardless whether the employer’s home is used for biz purposes.

If in doubt what your domestic chores should include, contact MOM directly for clarification.”

Another netizen even referenced the Ministry of Manpower’s (MOM) guidelines for migrant domestic workers, which clearly state:

“As an employer you will be penalised if you illegally deploy her to work at another residential address or perform non-domestic chores.”

Another netizen quoted a direct line from an article from Channel News Asia: “Maids are not supposed to help out in home businesses.”

On the other hand, some netizens had a different take on the situation. They said that if her employers have been good to her and paid her well and on time, it might not hurt to lend a hand occasionally.

They emphasized, however, that this should only happen if the tasks don’t consume too much of her time and don’t interfere with her regular household responsibilities.

One netizen shared, “If your boss and all his family members treat you well and do not ask you to sell those items, it’s okay.

Because my lady boss also asked me for a favor to bring her parcels to the post office as she is selling other garments/clothes that she has only used 3 to 4 times, and they never complain if I am unable to finish the rest of my work that day.

Don’t be calculative, because one day we may need their help if our family faces an emergency. Just give and take.”

Another mentioned, “Do they treat you well… Does it prevent you from finish your work?? If they treat you well n dun prevent you from finish your work, then it’s ok … It’s give n take ..”

Additionally, an employer shared, “Last time my helper help me on the online business… today she open her own business… so its a small thing.. just learn as u work.. if u pick on the job u want… u will not grow… so just hassle along man..”

Others also suggested that if it’s truly bothering her, she could address this concern directly with her employer and discuss it.

