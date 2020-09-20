Jolin Tsai celebrates 40th birthday, fans compliment her on her youthful looks

- Advertisement -

Taipei — Singer-songwriter Jolin Tsai seemed eager to mark her 40th birthday. The pop idol had an intimate, low-key celebration organised by her buddy singer Valen Hsu, a day before her actual birthday on Tuesday (Sept 15).

Friends who attended the party included Singaporean singer Tanya Chua, who is based in Taiwan, and Sodagreen frontman Wu Tsing-fong. Fans went on the comment section to praise how youthful Chua and Hsu, who are both 45, and Jolin looked, referring to them as “goddesses who are frozen in age” (in other words, they don’t age).

“How can they be in their 40s? More like 14!” a fan commented.

One person who did not think she deserved all that praise was Chua, who wrote this self-deprecating comment on Tsai’s post: “In this group of fine and tender young guys and girls, I look like an auntie standing at the back.” However, most would still think Chua looks good for her age.

Meanwhile, Tsai’s work schedule has been freed up, no thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic, and she has a lot of time on her hands. The pop diva appeared to have discovered a green thumb with the extra time and taken gardening as a new hobby. She has been giving fans a sneak peek of her “vegetable sky garden”.

She grows all types of vegetables and flowers on her rooftop garden. Her gardening mantra? “If it’s your vegetable, you should grow it yourself.” The singer loves her rooftop garden so much, she even made a video of herself playing the ukelele among the lush greenery:

Tsai, who is also a dancer, actress and businesswoman, is known for constantly reinventing both her music and image. She is cited as playing a huge role in popularising dance-pop as mainstream popular music in the Chinese-speaking world.

Referred to as the “Queen of C-Pop”, she has achieved popularity in the Chinese-speaking world by releasing a series of successful albums. /TISG