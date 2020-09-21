Fans concerned as Kanye West tweets about getting murdered

- Advertisement -

Rapper Kanye West has been tweeting and deleting disturbing messages with one addressing daughter North, where he is ‘going to war for her’ and not to let the ‘white media tell you I wasn’t a good person.’

He also tweeted about being murdered and having his eldest daughter being taken away from him. The 43-year-old posted and deleted the message addressed to North, 7, early on Friday morning. He also wrote, “IF I AM MURDERED DON’T EVER LET WHITE MEDIA TELL YOU I WASNT A GOOD MAN.” This incident came after his latest Twitter rant that got him suspended from Twitter for 24 hours earlier this week.

Kanye’s mental health problems have been well documented. An insider shared with PEOPLE that the rapper is ‘off his meds’ and his wife Kim is ‘at the end of her rope – again’.

‘NORTHY I AM GOING TO WAR AND PUTTING MY LIFE ON THE LINE AND IF I AM MURDERED DON’T EVER LET WHITE MEDIA TELL YOU I WASNT A GOOD MAN… WHEN PEOPLE THREATEN TO TAKE YOU OUT OF MY LIFE JUST KNOW I LOVE YOU.’ the rapper wrote.

Kanye accompanied the message with a photo of North looking playful and showing two peace signs. Kanye have since deleted the post but concerned fans came around to express their fears for the Faded hitmaker.

‘We saw your deleted tweet. You need help from doctors, family and friends. this is not going to end well without that. first doctors,’ One user wrote.

‘He needs help ya’ll. Real Help. Stop feeding into this.:(‘ came another concerned message.

Another fan re-posted Kanye’s tweet and wrote: ‘@kanywest just posted & deleted this, I’m worrrieddd’.

The rapper’s tweet was just one of the many he posted on Friday morning where he spoke about God, Adidas and the music industry.

In one tweet he wrote: ‘A CREED FOR ALL WARRIORS WHO FIGHT IN THE NAME OF JESUS TO PROTECT OUR CHILDREN AT ALL COST WE ARE NOT AFRAID OF DEATH WE ARE NOT AFRAID OF HUMILIATION WE ARE NOT AFRAID BANKRUPTCIES WE ONLY FEAR GOD.’

He also declared: ‘I am the head of adidas… I will bring adidas and puma back together and bring me and jay back together… all pumas designs are embarrassingly trash but I will personally design puma and adidas and make everything ok.’

Kanye spoke about the music industry and the ownership of masters, also known as copyright to his original songs, which he ranted about on Twitter at the start of the week. The rant on Wednesday got him suspended for 24 hours by Twitter. Kanye also shared a clip of himself peeing on one of his Grammy Awards and posted a barrage of messages about his battle with record labels Universal and Sony, as well as screenshots of his contracts with the former.

Twitter removed a post on Wednesday that included the phone number of Forbes’ Chief Content Officer, Randall Lane. When the suspension was lifted, Kanye started tweeting again on Thursday, targeting the music industry and calling on artists to unite to change the system.

‘The last time, part of his negotiation with Kim was that he’d get back on his medication and he would work very hard to control his impulses,’ the source told PEOPLE. ‘He made a lot of promises. And now those promises are broken, less than a month later.

‘It’s the same thing over and over and over again. He’s on very thin ice with her right now, and she’s truly trying to decide what to do to protect the kids, but also her own sanity.’

The source added that Kim ‘wants to be a supportive partner, she’s doing everything she can do to support him’. However, they add that Kanye has to support himself and take care of his own health.

‘For such a powerful woman, she feels very powerless, and she hates it,’ the source said. ‘She loves Kanye very much, and he just doesn’t realize how much pain he’s causing her.’

In 2018, Kanye first acknowledge his bipolar disorder, a condition that involves episodes of mood swings ranging from depressive lows to manic highs and can be controlled with medication. Last month Kim hinted that his struggle with the mental condition was to blame for his recent erratic behaviour. It saw Kanye went on to the unlikely bid for the presidency and get emotional at his first campaign rally in South Carolina while discussing abortion.

In July, the rapper lambasted his wife and her famous family on Twitter. He alleged that Kim was trying to ‘bring a doctor to lock [him] up’ and he compared Kris Jenner to North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un. Kanye also told his followers that he had been trying to divorce Kim for two years. He later then apologised to his followers and to Kim for his insensitive tweets and has stopped talking about his marriage on social media. In 2014, Kanye and Kim got married. They share four children together, daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 2, and sons Saint, 5 and Psalm, 1. /TISG