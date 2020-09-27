Hyun Bin’s label celebrates his birthday with adorable throwback photos

- Advertisement -

South Korean actor Hyun Bin celebrated his 38th birthday on September 25, 2020, and in conjunction with this memorable day, his agency treated fans by uploading two adorable throwback photos that showed how fashionable he was as a kid.

Hyun Bin is one of the most popular Korean stars right now with a large global following. With TV shows like My Lovely Sam Soon and Secret Garden under his belt, it was his recent show Crash Landing on You, starring opposite Son Ye-jin that propelled Hyun Bin to even greater heights of stardom and love from fans.

Together with all his fans around the world, the popular actor celebrated his 38th birthday, receiving love through social media. His agency VAST Entertainment treated fans with two cute childhood photos of the handsome actor, showing that he was a fashionista from a young age. Hyun Bin sported a cute bowl haircut in one photo with the young Hyun Bin wearing an orange and white striped tee with black dungarees while in another snap, he donned a red cardigan and a white polo shirt with matching pants.

According to Soompi’s translation, VAST Entertainment wrote in their Instagram caption: “Happy Birthday Bin! Baby angel Tae-pyung [Hyun Bin’s given name], who’s been stealing hearts since birth with his good looks, grew up into a handsome adult and became actor Hyun Bin, with whom all the living organisms in the entire universe have fallen in love.”

Born on September 25, 2020, as Kim Tae-pyung, Hyun Bin, as he is known professionally is a South Korean actor.

Hyun Bin first gained wide recognition for his role in the 2005 romantic comedy television drama My Name is Kim Sam-soon. Since then, he has appeared in leading roles in other successful television shows including; the romantic fantasy drama Secret Garden (2010–2011), fantasy drama Memories of the Alhambra (2018–2019), and romantic drama Crash Landing on You (2019–2020).

Hyun Bin’s popularity was further widened by starring in a series of box office hits; the action thriller Confidential Assignment (2017), the crime thrillers The Swindlers (2017) and The Negotiation (2018) as well as the horror movie Rampant (2018). /TISG