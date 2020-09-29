Andy Lau promises concert and new record after pandemic ends

- Advertisement -

It is good news for fans of Hong Kong Heavenly King Andy Lau. The veteran singer has just announced that he will be holding a concert and will launch a new record after the pandemic ends.

The announcement was made during the star’s 59th birthday celebration which was broadcasted live yesterday evening.

Hong Kong portal Ming Pao reported that Lau sang his upcoming release of Jixu Meili (Continue to be Beautiful), besides treating his fans to a few songs from his previous albums during the one hour telecast.

- Advertisement -

“This is my first time singing this song, I think I sang a bit too fast! I am very excited, sweating!” he said. The singer said for his birthday wish, he hoped that the pandemic would be over soon and for everyone to be happy and healthy.

“After the pandemic, we can meet more often.”

Responding to queries from fans, Lau assured that he would not cancel any physical performances.

“We just temporarily postponed it. Once the pandemic is over, we will arrange (new dates),” he said, adding that he missed taking photos with all his fans.

The singer usually celebrates his birthday with his fans, together with those from his official fan club, Andy World Club but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the physical celebration this year was replaced with an online gathering.

Lau also cancelled several scheduled concerts in Hong Kong and China this year due to the outbreak.

Born on September 27 1961, Andy Lau Tak-wah is a Hong Kong actor, singer-songwriter and film producer.

He has been one of Hong Kong’s most commercially successful film actors since the mid-1980s, performing in more than 160 films while maintaining a successful singing career at the same time.

In the 1990s, Lau was branded by the media as one of the Four Heavenly Kings of Cantopop and was named as “Fourth Tiger” among the Five Tiger Generals of TVB during the 1980s.

Lau was entered into the Guinness World Records for the “Most Awards Won by a Cantopop Male Artist”.

By April 2000, he had already won an unprecedented total of 292 awards. Lau also holds numerous film acting awards, having won the Hong Kong Film Award for Best Actor three times and the Golden Horse Award for Best Leading Actor twice.

In 2005, Lau received the “No.1 Box office Actor 1985–2005” award of Hong Kong, yielding a box office total of HK$1,733,275,816 for shooting 108 films in the past 20 years, and in 2007, he received the “Nielsen Box Office Star of Asia” award by the Nielsen Company (ACNielsen).

On 25 June 2018, Lau was invited to be a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.