Goo Hara’s ex-boyfriend comes out of prison 20kgs lighter

- Advertisement -

Seoul – Hairstylist Choi Jong Bum, the former boyfriend of the late Goo Hara was released from prison earlier this month after serving his one-year sentence.

On July 2, 2020 Choi Jong Bum was jailed for blackmailing Goo Hara with sex videos. He was also charged for causing bodily harm, coercion and destruction of property. It is believed that his actions played a part in Goo Hara’s death. He threatened her in 2018 saying that he would send their sex tape to the media.

On November 29, 2019 Goo Hara was found dead in an apparent suicide. A day after Choi Jong Bum was released from prison, on July 3, he took to his Instagram to post a photo of a flower in bloom. Since then he has posted nine updates, most of which are selfies of himself. In one post, he wrote that he had his first hair cut in a year and in another, he shared that he had lost 20kg, as reported by 8days.sg.

- Advertisement -

Netizens reacted to Choi Jong Bum’s narcissistic behaviour. Comments from angry netizens include “Why is he acting like nothing happened? Did he forget that he blackmailed his ex with a sex tape which likely led to her death?” and “He’s boasting about losing 20kg while in prison. Are we supposed to find him handsome after the weight loss?”

Born on January 3, 1991 Goo Hara, also known mononymously as Hara was a South Korean singer and actress. She was a member of the South Korean girl group Kara, and had also appeared in television dramas including City Hunter (2011). She made her debut as a soloist in July 2015 with the release of her EP Alohara (Can You Feel It?).

Goo was born on January 3, 1991, in Gwangju, South Korea. Goo’s parents separated when she was eight years old after her mother abandoned the family. Goo and her brother were raised by their grandmother while their father was working as a construction worker around the country to support the family.She attended Woonchun Elementary School and Jeonnam Middle School and trained as a track and field athlete for two years./TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg