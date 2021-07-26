Henry Golding shares his ‘brush’ with royalty

- Advertisement -

Kuala Lumpur — Malaysian-born actor Henry Golding has a unique claim to royal fame. Recently the Crazy Rich Asians star made an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. During the show, the former hairdresser shared that Kate Middleton and her younger brother James Middleton frequented the UK hair salon where he worked before becoming an actor.

“I don’t know if I should say it, but Kate Middleton used to come to hairdresser I used to work at,” he said. “Way before all of this happened.” Cohen then asked if Kate ever sat in his chair. Golding responded that he once cut James Middleton’s hair.

“Really sweet family, very sweet family,” he added. “So that’s my brush with the royal family.”

The Duchess of Cambridge opened up about taking on several roles during the coronavirus pandemic, during a recent video call with fellow parents amid the coronavirus pandemic. She included a role that her three children, Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6 and Prince Louis,3 are less than thrilled about.

- Advertisement -

“As parents, we have day-to-day elements of being a parent but, I suppose, during lockdown we’ve had to take on additional roles that others in our communities or in our lives would have helped us with,” the royal mom, 39, said. “I’ve become a hairdresser this lockdown, much to my children’s horror.”

Kate’s brother, James, 34 has started a dog food company called Ella & Co., named after his own pooch, as reported by People. He shared in a 2016 interview with Daily Mail that he has always been best known as the Middletons’ youngest sibling, even before becoming the brother-in-law of the future king.

“It’s always been, whether at school or now, that I am Pippa and Catherine’s little brother. It’s probably going to be the story of my life,” he said. “[But] I am James Middleton. I am very proud to be ‘the little brother of…’ but, equally, they are proud that I am who I am.”/TISGFollow us on Social Media

- Advertisement -

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg