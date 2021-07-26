Entertainment Celebrity MAMAMOO's Hwasa launches YouTube channel

MAMAMOO's Hwasa launches YouTube channel

Within 15 hours, the singer had already garnered over 130,000 subscribers, all with just two videos

MAMAMOO's Hwasa has her own YouTube channel now. Picture: Instagram

– Hwasa of MAMAMOO fame has just started a new YouTube channel of her very own. The singer celebrated her birthday by launching her own official YouTube channel on July 23. Within 15 hours, the singer had already garnered over 130,000 subscribers, all with just two videos.

As reported by Soompi, for her first video, Hwasa posted a playful introduction in which she wrote, “Hwasa or Maria. I’ll share my daily life with you. Hwasa? Or Maria? Let me see! This is me! Now, let me tell you about me. Actually, there’s nothing special :)”

Hwasa also shared a “draft version” of MAMAMOO’s 2020 hit “Dingga.” Check out Hwasa’s new YouTube channel here!

Born on July 23, 1995, Ahn Hye-jin, known professionally by her stage name Hwasa, is a South Korean singer, rapper, songwriter, composer, and television personality signed under RBW. She debuted as a member of the girl group Mamamoo in June 2014. In February 2019, Hwasa made her debut as a solo artist with the digital single, “Twit,” which she participated in writing and composing. The song was a commercial success and peaked at number three on Billboard  Digital Song Sales chart for the week of March 2, 2019.

In March 2020, Hwasa teamed up with English singer Dua Lipa for a remix of Lipa’s “Physical,” which includes added Korean lyrics. In June 2020, Hwasa released her debut EP, titled “Maria”, and the lead single of the same name. The EP debuted at number 7 on the Billboard World Albums and 81 on Billboard Top Current Albums Sales charts for the week of July 11, 2020. The EP ranked first in 20 countries on the iTunes Album Chart around the world, including United States. Consequently, Hwasa became the first Korean solo artist to rank on top of the United States iTunes Albums Chart./TISGFollow us on Social Media

