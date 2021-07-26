Rain’s recent Instagram post raises speculation of his wife’s third pregnancy

- Advertisement -

Seoul — K-pop idol Rain posted a photo of a rainbow on his Instagram page back on July 21, alongside a caption, “Something good happened..”

Following that, actors Kwak Si Yang and Lee Si Eon commented Rain’s post with congratulatory emojis and since then there has been speculations about the mysterious ‘good thing’ that had happened to Rain. Netizens started to speculate that Rain’s wife Kim Tae Hee was pregnant with their third child and there were comments such as, “Is it?” and “Should I congratulate you in advance?”

Nevertheless, Rain quickly edited the post to debunk the unfounded rumours by adding hashtags like ‘It’s work related’, ‘work, work, work, work’, ‘good thing’, ‘personal’, ‘firmly’, and ‘completely’. The ‘good thing’ Rain referred to have had many different meanings. It could mean something business-related, work-related or just a typical good day for the star.

Netizens quickly took meaning to his post as family-related as his relationship with his wife and top star Kim Tae Hee is constantly in the spotlight by the media. The netizens’ invasion of Rain’s privacy was criticised by many, especially for leaving comments that spread false rumours of Kim Tae Hee’s pregnancy, according to Allkpop.

This is not the first time that a simple work-related Instagram post made by Rain led to false rumours of Kim Tae Hee’s pregnancy. Thus, Rain’s quick action of editing his Instagram post showed his exhaustion at the unfound rumours that constantly follows him around, regarding his wife and family.

Born on June 25, 1982, Jung Ji-hoon, better known by his stage name Rain is a South Korean singer, songwriter, dancer, actor, and record producer.

Rain’s musical career includes seven albums (six Korean, one Japanese), 28 singles and numerous concert tours around the world. He achieved breakthrough success with his third Korean album, It’s Raining (2004), which spawned the number one single of the same name. The album sold a million copies in Asia, and established Rain as an international star./TISGFollow us on Social Media

