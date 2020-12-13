Late K-pop stars’ Instagram accounts become memorialised

- Advertisement -

Late K-pop idols Sulli and Goo Hara passed away about a year ago but they are still remembered today. Their Instagram accounts have recently been memorialised.

Instagram accounts that have been memorialised will show the same information and posts which were shared by the original owners of the account before their death but only those who were followers before the accounts became memorialised are able to fully access content such as photos and videos.

Generally, family members of the late account holders can request memorialisation and after that, these accounts remain online, locked from any log-in attempts or interference. The late Sulli passed away back in October of 2019, while the late Hara passed away back in November of the same year.

K-pop actress-singer Sulli died in 2019 due to suicide. Fans marked the first death anniversary of Sulli on October 14.

According to Soompi, Sulli’s mother remembers that their bond faced financial challenges upon splitting from her husband but Sulli’s casting in Ballad of Seodong changed Sulli’s life. She was complemented by the director which boasted the child actress’ confidence.

Following that, Sulli signed on to be part of SM Entertainment and stayed in a dorm with Girls Generation members Tiffany and Taeyeon. As Sulli’s idol career grew, her personal life hit the headlines. In 2015, Sulli started dating Dynamic Duo’s Choiza. Despite a 14 years age difference, they dated for two years and seven months.

Sulli was born in 1994 and she debuted as a child actress in 2005. Four years later she debuted as a member of f(x) before leaving the group in August the same year to focus on acting.

The Gangnam Police Department said K-Pop singer and former Kara band member Goo Hara was found dead at her home on November 24. The South Korean celebrity Goo Ha-ra who was a member of popular K-pop girl group Kara. The 28-year-old was found dead at about 6 pm.

Kara is made out of singers Goo Hara, Park Gyu-ri and Han Seung-yeon.

Hara began her solo debut in 2015 with the EP Alohara (Can You Feel It?) after Kara split. /TISG

