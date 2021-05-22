Gerald Giam advises Hougang residents about Covid testing after positive cases found in Blk 506

- Advertisement -

Singapore—Workers’ Party MP Gerald Giam (Aljunied GRC) provided details in a Facebook post on Friday, May 21, for mandatory testing for all residents of Block 506 Hougang Avenue 8 after a small number of residents tested positive for Covid-19.

The tests will be conducted from 1 pm to 8pm today (May 21) and from 9 am to 4 pm on Saturday (May 22) at the void deck.

“To avoid overcrowding, residents will be notified by SMS of the time of your test. Until then, do stay home and avoid physical contact with people outside your household,” he added.

Mr Giam reminded residents to bring their NRIC and TraceTogether token or app and to keep at least two metres’ distance between each other.

He asked them to keep monitoring the health conditions of their family members and to consult a doctor when feeling sick.

“If you have questions or there is anything I can do to help, please don’t hesitate to reach out to me. I’m praying that all residents will be healthy and keep safe!,” he added, providing his contact details for easy access. (WhatsApp: 89250747 Email: gerald.giam@wp.sg)

Mr Giam added in his post a letter from the Ministry of Health (MOH) giving the same information.

He was joined at Block 506 Hougang Avenue 8 by his fellow Aljunied GRC MP, Leader of the Opposition and Workers’ Party head Pritam Singh.

In a Facebook post, Mr Singh wrote that staff from the Health Promotion Board were coordinating the set-up of the swab facility at the void deck. He was thankful for the support from “various agencies including NEA and PA in the effort”, he added.

He also said a team of Aljunied-Hougang Town Council conservancy workers was doing a thorough wipe-down of the block.

“Gerald and I thanked them for their efforts and the TC will make sure they get a swab test done as well. Thank you to AHTC for assisting in communications with residents as well,” he said.

Mr Singh urged residents to follow their scheduled times for the swabs in order to prevent overcrowding.

“Our request to residents is to stick to this timing so that the safe distancing ambassadors deployed at the block do not have a difficult time. As of now, residents from the lower floors will be tested today while those on the upper levels will be tested tomorrow.”

In its daily Covid-19 update on Thursday (May 20), MOH wrote that its epidemiological investigations found that a few Covid-19 cases live at 506 Hougang Avenue 8.

“We have distributed leaflets to affected residents, and will also send them an SMS notification. Residents of 506 Hougang Avenue 8 are also advised to monitor their health closely and consult a doctor immediately if they feel unwell,” MOH added.

