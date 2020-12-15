Don’t feel like cooking? Get your Christmas feasts ordered in

- Advertisement -

Singapore — Looking forward to holiday feasting but exhausted at the idea of preparing a huge Christmas meal? No need to worry; if there is anything that Singapore has in abundance, it’s delicious eats.

Restaurants, cafes and home-cooked food services are ramping up their menus and pulling out all the stops to produce the most succulent holiday meals for you and your family—and all you have to do is place your order.

Don’t let cooking anxiety get in the way of a great Christmas feast; these takeaways and local home chefs in Singapore will take care of everything for you so you can sit back and enjoy the holidays with those you love.

- Advertisement -

If gorgeous-to-look-at festive goodies are what you are after, look no further than Doughmestic Bliss to fulfill the baked desires of your heart. Home baker Daryl Dee Teo joined the ranks of “circuit bakers” (folks-turned-bakers during the circuit breaker period earlier this year).

Teo’s Instagram is full of photos of her signature colourful sourdough focaccia loaves (S$25++), which are made with home-grown herbs such and local fresh vegetables. Craving for holiday sweet treats? Doughmestic Bliss’ lemon drizzle loaf cake (S$24), raspberry lemon loaf cake (S$30) and chunky cookies in a variety of mouth-watering flavours (S$24 for a box of six)—such as chocolate chip walnut, raspberry white chocolate, and cinnamon oatmeal and raisins—will definitely hit the spot.

Visit their Instagram page to order Domestic Bliss’ goodies for your Christmas feast.

For the particularly carnivorous, a holiday meal is not complete without some delectably flavoured and roasted meat. The Marmalade Pantry does festive meat offerings like no one else. Order their whole roast turkey (S$128), and don’t forget the stuffing (S$24)! If you’re not a turkey fan and prefer chicken, try their roast chicken with rosemary and herbs (S$42). If you cried fowl (pun intended!) at the last two suggestions, there’s always their maple and clove glazed gammon ham (S$128), Morrocan rack of lamb (S$75) or slow-roasted beef ribeye (S$98).

Besides their amazing roast meats, The Marmalade Pantry also offers well-appointed side dishes and rich, festive desserts, so there is something to suit every mood and craving.

For a mouth-watering festive meat extravaganza, place your orders here.

Salted & Hung presents their classic Christmas Picnic Hamper, ready to please those with fine palates. Designed by Chef Drew Nocente, the hamper boasts of a selection of cold cuts, including foie gras and duck rillette, and other high-quality, hand-crafted charcuterie items. presents their classic Christmas Picnic Hamper, ready to please those with fine palates. Designed by Chef Drew Nocente, the hamper boasts of a selection of cold cuts, including foie gras and duck rillette, and other high-quality, hand-crafted charcuterie items.

This elevated Christmas hamper is the perfect present to gift to someone special this Christmas, but there’s no rule against ordering one for yourself! Place your orders here. The entire hamper includes Amur Caviar, Foie Gras Parfait, Umeshu Jelly, Duck Rillette, Honey Baked Ham, Smoked & Glazed, Sourdough with Whipped Lard & Kelp Butter, Spiced Nuts, Festive Jam, Gingerbread Men, Minced Pies, and Ruinart Blac de Blancs Champagne.

Café Noël of Fairmont Singapore and Swissôtel The Stamford has everything you need for a delicious and beautiful family Christmas feast. To feed the entire family, look no further than their Family Christmas Bundle (S$275), which boasts of a menu of juniper maple-glazed ham drizzled with apple sauce and sweet onion jus, parma ham and honey melon, roasted winter root vegetables, beef pie, sticky toffee pudding and more.

If you want to be even more festive, the Decadent Christmas Bundle (S$500) promises even more rich delicacies, from slow-roasted turkey with truffle and chestnut stuffing to roasted angus beef tomahawk and the like.

If you’re stumped as to what to serve for the holidays, count on the talented culinary folks at Café Noël for Christmas roasts, hampers and full-fledged holiday feasts. To place your orders, click here.

At the head of Ade’s Homebake is Adeline Ng, who worked as a professional baker at different five-star hotels around Singapore. Early this year, Ng turned her talents to churning out gorgeous home-baked creations, and people are flocking to place their orders, so don’t get left behind!

Known for beautiful, light and not-overly-sweet desserts, Ade’s Homebake is ramping it up this Christmas, with cakes and bakes of all kinds available for order. Ng uses natural pandan essence in her cooking and is famous for her durian ondeh-ondeh cake (S$65 for 600g, S$92 for 1kg), which uses only pure Mao Shan Wang durian grown at a relative’s durian plantation in Muar, Malaysia. Another must-try is Ng’s fudge Blackout chocolate cake (S$52 for 600g, S$68 for 1kg).

To taste some of Ade’s Homebake’s goodies, order here!

If a Michelin-starred meal is what you want for Christmas, Chef Emmanuel Stroobant’s Saint Pierre is here to cater to your tastebuds, with its exquisite menu and elegant dishes. As social distancing measures are in place at the restaurant, it might be a little hard to get a table for the festive season, but you’re in luck—the establishment is offering its gorgeous culinary creations for take away.

Feeling fancy? Feast on sumptuous and elevated plates like their Armagnac-infused foie gras terrine, Japanese salmon smoked with green tea, and rich fruit cake, from the comfort of your own home. You don’t have to skip on fine dining just because you’re staying in—let Saint Pierre bring the finery to you.

For more information, check their website, and you can email them your orders.

When it comes to sharing delicious food with family, Swensen’s Christmas food catalogue has everything you might need this festive season. Start your feast with their Christmas Grazing Platter (S$35.90 for cold cuts, cheese and other accompaniments), and then choose the Giftmas Parcel sharing platter of your choice (S$138 for 4-6 pax, S$218 for 6-8 pac and S$318 for 8-12 pax), which includes everything from starters to mains and desserts. Unsure about what to get? Swensen’s invites you to Build Your Own Giftmas Parcel, so you get exactly what you want on your able this Christmas. Peruse their menu here. The Homme Baker At the heart of the cleverly-named home-food business The Homme Baker is owner and baker Pond Lim. Lim His whimsical dessert creations are carefully crafted and ingeniously designed. For example, The Homme Baker’s most famous dessert is the Tom & Jerry Collection, a chocolate block that is the perfect replica of a block of Swiss cheese, except that this “cheese block” is delectably filled with fruits and cream. For an exciting box of baked sweets, try their Festive Holiday Box (S$48 or S$56 with delivery fee) and get these amazing desserts—delicate lemon curd macarons; a decadent matcha brownie topped with burnt Basque cheesecake; a raspberry chocolate shell filled with creamy panna cotta and drizzled with raspberry sauce; banana upside-down cake with caramel sauce; and a decadent chocolate lava cookie. Satisfy your sweet cravings with The Homme Baker’s festive goodies. Order through their Facebook or Instagram today! /TISG

Please follow and like us: