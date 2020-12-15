Sofia Richie and Scott Disick ‘outgrew’ each other

- Advertisement -

Model Sofia Richie shared that she and Scott Disick ‘outgrew’ each other. The 22-year-old and the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 37 have split up over the summer after dating for three years with insiders citing a number of reasons for their breakup.

Sofia shared some quotes on her Instagram story on Thursday saying that they had become ‘different people.’ She posted a collection of poems on her social media, projecting her emotions to her 6.5 million followers.

The poem read: ‘sometimes we outgrow people we used to know and become different people. when growth happens, some people take our changes personally, not because they have something against us but because they don’t recognize the person you are now. you are not responsible for people’s assumptions of you. you are not responsible to remain the person people remember you to be.’ It continued, ‘you loved the person I was, i love the person i’m becoming.’

A second post titled ‘learning’, to which she wrote, ‘This.’ on the photo said: ‘learning to smile through it all. learning to breathe through it all. learning to love through it all. learning.’

When it was first reported that the pair had broken up, some said that Sofia wanted to ‘do her own thing’ while Scott was dealing with his mental health. They reconciled again briefly but ended things for good in August. An insider shared with ET that Sofia was not in a place where she could be a stepmother figure at her young age to Scott’s three children whom he shares with Kourtney Kardashian. She was reportedly devastated when she found out that Scott was moving on so quickly.

In October Scott was spotted going to dinner with model Bella Banos and he was linked to a number of blonde models including Megan Blake Irwin who he was spotted with just two weeks later. Sofia unfollowed him on social media and in recent months has moved on with Matthew Morton, 27 who is the son of Hard Rock Hotelier Peter Morton.

In October sources said that the pair are not serious, ‘She’s having fun and isn’t looking for a relationship,’ just weeks later her camp seemed to confirm the romance.

A source said: ‘Matt and Sofia are totally a thing, and he’s really excited about it. They both run in the same circle and have known each other. So, it’s easy and fun for both of them. Sofia’s family approves of him, which is super nice for her.’

Sofia’s father Lionel Richie reportedly was not super keen on Scott which ‘played a big role in [the couple’s] issues’ while they were together.

In recent weeks Scott has been linked to 19-year-old model Amelia Hamlin who is the daughter of Real Housewife Of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna.

The two have been seen frolicking on the beach in Malibu and having romantic dinners, which caused Sofia to feel betrayed by the Hamlin family – and swiftly unfollowing them on Instagram – as they were family friends.

