Kourtney Kardashian shares photo of bare Christmas tree

Kourtney Kardashian’s Christmas tree was not up to mark beside her sisters’ elaborate Christmas decorations. She took a photo of herself and high school friend Veronica Vicari Barnes and uploaded it on Instagram. As for the Christmas tree adorning the room, it was sparsely decorated and also thinned out. It is no doubt that the rest of Kourtney’s home is decked out in holiday style as she has a lot to compete with this year.

Kourtney’s sister Kim Kardashian West has been giving her fans sneak peeks to her own abode’s winter wonderland. The shapewear mogul showed off some brand new additions to her Christmas decorations earlier this week. She shared several photos of one of her many amazingly decorated trees with just white twinkling lights but the real showstopper is what now appears next to one of her trees that she showed off last week.

Kim unveiled two of the most beautiful, life-like yet cartoon-style reindeer on Wednesday night which she tagged on Instagram to the Italian designer, Riccardo Tisci. It is not certain if the reindeer were created by Tisci himself or were just simply a gift but the cute fawns are an absolute showstopper and stand out like works of art in Kim’s ever-growing holiday decoration collection.

A week ago Kim showed fans another sneak peek of her newly decorated abode where she flaunted off giant plush white tree structures. This is not the first time Kim has shown off these huge Christmas ornaments. She revealed them for last year’s festivities as well. Kim’s children clearly loved it as they were seen jumping in and out from between the oversized pieces of decor as they played hide and seek.

Her son Saint was seen riding his scooter down the newly decorated corridor.

Kim could be heard saying: “If you didn’t think I would bring back Whoville in the house…”

On an Instagram post from 2019, the star gushed about the decor and said: “I love these. They’re so whimsical, like Whoville, but all white.” /TISG

