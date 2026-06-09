DAP leader and Johor MB in massive spat over legitimacy

MALAYSIA: Malaysia is witnessing a political drama in the wake of the Johor state election, with the Johor caretaker Chief Minister or Menteri Besar (MB), Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi, inflaming the campaign with a statement that stole the limelight during the weekend.

In a speech to the Barisan Nasional’s (BN) election machinery in Iskandar Puteri, Onn Hafiz said he would not remain in office if BN were to form a state government with DAP.

“I would rather not hold the position of menteri besar or sit at the same table with them. This is the spirit of Johor, the Bangsa Johor spirit,” he was quoted as saying, in an indirect jibe at the Democratic Action Party (DAP).

He said that in future, when the new state government is formed in Johor and if BN is given the mandate to lead again, it would not at any time form a government with DAP.

The sensational comments received serious backlash from DAP and from commentators.

DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke fired back at Onn Hafiz, saying if he does not want to sit with DAP at the same table, he should realise that his leader, Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, sits at the same table with the Chinese-led party leaders.

“You don’t want to sit at the same table with DAP…… Great! Keep up your arrogance,” Loke responded on Facebook, in a post that has since gone viral.

“But your president sits next to the DAP secretary-general every week, right… just so you know… thank you!” he added.

Both UMNO and DAP form part of the Madani or unity government headed by Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar has urged his troops not to engage in spats with Umno or BN during the Johor polls.

The war of words adds to the widening gap between federal and state political realities in Johor.

Datuk Zaid Ibrahim, a former Umno member, questioned the reasons why Onn Hafiz launched the attacks against DAP. He said there is a lot of drama being played out by Umno leaders, all of whom are attacking DAP.

“Onn from Johor says he would rather not be the MB than be together with DAP. Noh Omar of Selangor is now back with UMNO because UMNO is prepared to dump DAP.

“I wish none of them would stop attacking DAP. DAP is Anwar’s choice; so why are Umno leaders so angry and fixated with DAP?” he says.

He also said the UMNO leader, Zahid Hamidi, chose to join the PH government and that DAP did not compel him to do that.

He added that the UMNO leaders attacking DAP should also demand that Zahid Hamidi publicly declare that Umno will not support any government that includes DAP.

“Will they do that? No, they won’t. They like being in government, but nearer the election and at the end of the term, they will again blame DAP.

“So they can get Malay votes again. That’s the level of sophistication the Malay parties are at the moment,” he said.