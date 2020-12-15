HK star Tony Leung makes a comeback on social media after two years

- Advertisement -

Celebrities are expected to be on social media so that fans can keep updated on what’s happening. However, Hong Kong star Tony Leung Chiu Wai, has been MIA from social media for two years. He is married to fellow actress Carina Lau and his last update on Weibo was in August 2018 when he promoted his movie Europe Raiders (2018), the third instalment in director Jingle Ma’s Raiders action-packed adventure series.

The actor got his fans excited on Friday (December 11) when he uploaded a video for a mobile phone game endorsed by him.

The 58-year-old wrote: “People often ask me what exactly is acting? Let me act for you in this mobile game.”

Tony played characters from the historical novel Romance Of The Three Kingdoms, such as military strategist Zhuge Liang playing the guqin, a Chinese musical instrument, and another strategist Zhou Yu feigning his anger at General Huang Gai. The clip went viral with more than 28,000 comments in a few hours after it was posted. As of Sunday (December 13), the post was shared more than 165,000 times.

Tony just completed filming for the upcoming Marvel film Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings, in which he plays the villain The Mandarin. His character was renamed Wenwu when Marvel Studios revealed the full cast on December 12 with some netizens speculating that the name was changed to avoid being seen as perpetuating racist stereotypes. The movie stars Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh, Ronny Chieng and Fala Chen and is scheduled to open on July 9, 2021.

Born on June 27 1962, Tony Leung Chiu-wai is a Hong Kong actor and singer. He is considered one of Asia’s most successful and internationally recognised actors and was named as “Small Tiger” among Five Tiger Generals of TVB.

He has won many international acting prizes, including the Cannes Film Festival award for Best Actor for his performance in Wong Kar-wai’s film In the Mood for Love. Tony is widely considered the best native Hong Kong actor of his generation. He was named by CNN as one of “Asia’s 25 Greatest Actors of All Time”.

