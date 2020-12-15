Is Taylor Swift’s new song about Selena Gomez?

- Advertisement -

Taylor Swift just launched her new album evermore. Fans are convinced that the song Dorothea is about Selena Gomez. Even though the album has only been launched for a couple of hours, Taylor Swift fans are sure that the song is about Selena Gomez, whom she has been close friends with forever and there is evidence proving that it is so. This Twitter thread shed light on the matter.

you got shiny friends since you left the town pic.twitter.com/5R08EHpJqO — fran⁴ (@SELSREP) December 11, 2020

and tiny screen’s the only place i see you now pic.twitter.com/kS9oCUk3Zm — fran⁴ (@SELSREP) December 11, 2020

and if you’re ever tired of being known for who you know, you know you’ll always know me pic.twitter.com/wMzpcUVMed — fran⁴ (@SELSREP) December 11, 2020

A lot of other Taylor Swift fans are pointing out the same connections.

I'm convinced Dorothea is about Selena Gomez, change my mind! pic.twitter.com/XQkcOy1GHX — Marie Crave 🦋 | less active era (@PopCraive) December 11, 2020

It is also known that Selena Gomez’ favourite movie is ‘Wizard of Oz’ where the heroine is called Dorothy.

3. “Honey, making a lark of misery” is referencing finding love in a miserable place. Back in 2013, Selena was dating her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber, with who things didn’t end well and both agreed that it was a toxic relationship. pic.twitter.com/w56G0MwFBQ — léa🐞 (@kbyerevival) December 11, 2020

7. “You’re a queen selling dreams, makeup and magazines” Selena recently launched her beauty line ‘Rare Beauty’, and was acclaimed for the quality of it. She’s also been on several magazine covers this year. pic.twitter.com/uFNzeLRWji — léa🐞 (@kbyerevival) December 11, 2020

8. “Your mom and her pageant schemes” Selena’s mom was a makeup artist when Selena was a kid, she says she’s her inspiration for makeup. pic.twitter.com/BN9liWiLWm — léa🐞 (@kbyerevival) December 11, 2020

There is also the connection to Wizard of Oz.

THE SONG IS CALLED DOROTHEA BECAUSE SELENA’S FAVORITE MOVIE IS THE WIZARD OF OZ AND THE MAIN CHARACTER IS DOROTHY SHSBSHSB pic.twitter.com/QnrgW2RvD7 — jana (@vclnerable) December 11, 2020

Selena Gomez also played a character named Dot before.

9. Selena Gomez played the character named ‘Dot’ which is a short for Dorothy, in the movie ‘The Fundamentals of Caring.’ ( – @anakpasa pointed this out!) pic.twitter.com/9HGRGZ98NW — léa🐞 (@kbyerevival) December 11, 2020

Here are the full lyrics for you to decide whether it is true.

Hey, Dorothea, do you ever stop and think about me?

When we were younger down in the park

Honey, making a lark of the misery

You got shiny friends since you left town

A tiny screen’s the only place I see you now

And I got nothing but well-wishes for ya

[Pre-Chorus]

Ooh, this place is the same as it ever was

Ooh, but you don’t like it that way

[Chorus]

It’s never too late to come back to my side

The stars in your eyes shined brighter in Tupelo

And if you’re ever tired of bеing known for who you know

You know, you’ll always know me, Dorothea (Uh-uh)

Dorothea (Ah-ah)

[Post-Chorus]

Ooh, you’rе a queen sellin’ dreams, sellin’ makeup and magazines

Ooh, from you I’d buy anything

[Verse 2]

Hey, Dorothea, do you ever stop and think about me?

When it was calmer, skipping the prom just to piss off your mom and her pageant schemes

And damn, Dorothea, they all wanna be ya

But are you still the same soul I met under the bleachers? Well…

[Pre-Chorus]

Ooh, I guess I’ll never know

Ooh, and you’ll go on with the show

[Chorus]

But it’s never too late to come back to my side

The stars in your eyes shined brighter in Tupelo

And if you’re ever tired of being known for who you know

You know, you’ll always know me, Dorothea (Uh-uh)

Dorothea (Ah-ah)

Observant fans noted that Dorothea was a reference to Selena’s favourite movie which is The Wizard of Oz, while Dorothy was the name of a character Selena played in The Fundamentals of Caring.

Some fans are convinced that the lyrics ‘You got shiny friends since you left town’ is a reference to the celebrity pals Selena has made since she moved to Hollywood from her hometown in Texas.

The lyrics where Dorothea is ‘a queen selling dreams, makeup and magazines’ maybe be referring to Selena’s new Rare Beauty makeup range as well as the myriad of magazine covers she has graced over the years.

The line ‘a tiny screen’s the only place I see you now’ may be referencing how the two friends can only communicate over FaceTime during the lockdown.

Taylor sings about ‘mom and her pageant schemes’ on the track, potentially referencing the pageants Selena took part in as a child.

