Entertainment Celebrity Is Taylor Swift's new song about Selena Gomez?

Is Taylor Swift’s new song about Selena Gomez?

Fans are almost certain that the song is about Selena Gomez based on the lyrics and the fact that they are close friends

Taylor Swift's song is said to be about Selena Gomez Picture:Instagram

Author

Lydia Koh

Date

Category

EntertainmentCelebrity
- Advertisement -

Taylor Swift just launched her new album evermore. Fans are convinced that the song Dorothea is about Selena Gomez. Even though the album has only been launched for a couple of hours, Taylor Swift fans are sure that the song is about Selena Gomez, whom she has been close friends with forever and there is evidence proving that it is so. This Twitter thread shed light on the matter.

- Advertisement -

A lot of other Taylor Swift fans are pointing out the same connections.

It is also known that Selena Gomez’ favourite movie is ‘Wizard of Oz’ where the heroine is called Dorothy.

There is also the connection to Wizard of Oz.

Selena Gomez also played a character named Dot before.

Here are the full lyrics for you to decide whether it is true.

Hey, Dorothea, do you ever stop and think about me?
When we were younger down in the park
Honey, making a lark of the misery
You got shiny friends since you left town
A tiny screen’s the only place I see you now
And I got nothing but well-wishes for ya

[Pre-Chorus]
Ooh, this place is the same as it ever was
Ooh, but you don’t like it that way

[Chorus]
It’s never too late to come back to my side
The stars in your eyes shined brighter in Tupelo
And if you’re ever tired of bеing known for who you know
You know, you’ll always know me, Dorothea (Uh-uh)
Dorothea (Ah-ah)

[Post-Chorus]
Ooh, you’rе a queen sellin’ dreams, sellin’ makeup and magazines
Ooh, from you I’d buy anything

[Verse 2]
Hey, Dorothea, do you ever stop and think about me?
When it was calmer, skipping the prom just to piss off your mom and her pageant schemes
And damn, Dorothea, they all wanna be ya
But are you still the same soul I met under the bleachers? Well…

[Pre-Chorus]
Ooh, I guess I’ll never know
Ooh, and you’ll go on with the show

[Chorus]
But it’s never too late to come back to my side
The stars in your eyes shined brighter in Tupelo
And if you’re ever tired of being known for who you know
You know, you’ll always know me, Dorothea (Uh-uh)
Dorothea (Ah-ah)

Observant fans noted that Dorothea was a reference to Selena’s favourite movie which is The Wizard of Oz, while Dorothy was the name of a character Selena played in The Fundamentals of Caring. 

Some fans are convinced that the lyrics ‘You got shiny friends since you left town’ is a reference to the celebrity pals Selena has made since she moved to Hollywood from her hometown in Texas.

The lyrics where Dorothea is ‘a queen selling dreams, makeup and magazines’ maybe be referring to Selena’s new Rare Beauty makeup range as well as the myriad of magazine covers she has graced over the years.

The line ‘a tiny screen’s the only place I see you now’ may be referencing how the two friends can only communicate over FaceTime during the lockdown.

Taylor sings about ‘mom and her pageant schemes’ on the track, potentially referencing the pageants Selena took part in as a child.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
Tags: , ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

90 breast cancer patients may have received “unnecessary treatment”: Khoo Teck Puat Hospital

Singapore -- About 90 breast cancer patients may have received "unnecessary treatment" after a test that is used to guide breast cancer treatment produced inaccurate positive test results, according to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital (KTPH) on Friday (Dec 11). The error that...
View Post
Featured News

PM Lee to provide Covid-19 updates in nationwide address

Singapore -- Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong is set to address the nation on Monday (Dec 14) to provide updates on the Covid-19 situation as the year winds up. Mr Lee, who has delivered several national addresses on how Singapore will tackle...
View Post
Featured News

Lim Tean: Residents should be able to speak with MP without having to pay fee

Singapore -- Opposition Peoples Voice (PV) leader Lim Tean has said that residents have  the right to speak to their Member of Parliament (MP) without having to pay a fee. On Sunday (Dec 13), Mr Lim uploaded a Facebook post touching on...
View Post
Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
fb-share-icon
Follow Me
Tweet