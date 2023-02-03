Delivery rider disappointed after getting S$0.90 tip from customer, says ‘please learn about tipping rules in Singapore’

SINGAPORE — A TikTok video went viral, reaching over 38,000 views on Wednesday (Feb 1) after a delivery rider expressed disappointment over the amount he received as a tip. In the nine-second video, the rider can be seen holding out coins.

The delivery rider, who goes by @sleepingzack on TikTok, wrote: “A guy gave me 90 cents for delivery in the rain.” However, he added, “Thank you, but please learn about tipping rules in Singapore.”

Netizens, however, were unsure what he meant, as there are no real tipping rules in Singapore.

Most research done and published on the internet shows that due to the service charge and Goods and Services Tax (GST) often automatically added to one’s bills, people hardly tip.

“Singapore does not have a culture of tipping,” one site says. “Tipping is not customary in Singapore. You don’t need to worry about paying tip for using any services in Singapore,” says another.

The phrase “tipping rules in Singapore” caused some confusion among the netizens commenting on the video.

“When was there ever a tip rule in singapore?” one asked, adding that the “tip is good alr lmao.”

Another chimed in, “Still waiting for the tip rule. I only know this rule: be appreciative nobody owes u a living.”

“He appreciate u but u nvr appreciate, that’s bad,” another person commented.

“Some jobs don’t even have tips, what are you even demanding? Like you don’t get paid for doing your job?” another said.

Some netizens came up with their own SG tipping rules.

A tip, or gratuity, is considered an extra in many countries, including Singapore, unlike in places such as the United States, where it’s considered customary, and it is part of how wait staff, for example, make a living.

But locally, a tip is an extra from someone’s goodwill, and any amount is usually welcomed with much appreciation. /TISG

