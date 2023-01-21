GrabFood rider picks girlfriend’s order, receives S$10 tip

SINGAPORE: A woman who ordered food delivery saw a familiar face at her doorstep after her boyfriend picked her order.

A TikTok video posted by @kha1zuran showed the online community what it would be like if they had an unlikely encounter with a loved one, such as a food delivery rider getting the order of his girlfriend.

“Point-of-view: Your girlfriend order GrabFood and you are the rider,” reads the caption of the viral video.

The video showed the rider picking up the food, while a screenshot of the order from his girlfriend’s phone indicated he was the selected rider.

“Girlfriend, I’m coming, wait for me, girlfriend!” the rider said as he approached her unit.

Like any other responsible food delivery personnel, the rider called out to the customer and rang the doorbell to inform her of his arrival.

He didn’t have to wait long as his girlfriend was already by the door, filming the whole encounter and giggling at the person outside her door.

Khaizuran even received a S$10 tip from his customer, saying, “Whoa, got tip already, sia” because his girlfriend had the money prepared.

The video ended with the rider saying goodbye to his partner and continuing with his work day.

“I was smiling the whole time. What a coincidence to send my girlfriend [her] order,” he told MustShare News.

“I told her jokingly to standby at her doorstep. Make sure to give tips,” he added as he planned to record the coincidence.

The video has over 249,000 views and 25,000 reactions from netizens who found the chance encounter to be the “most wholesome thing they’ve seen all week.”

“My own 5-star rider!” quipped a TikTok user if she was in the girlfriend’s shoes.

“My husband once accepted and sent my order also. Kena scolding lah ordered food for myself in secret,” wrote TikTok user @omichamel, who had a similar experience./TISG

