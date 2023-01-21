Maserati driver who dragged policeman as he tried to escape demands car back & shorter jail time; judge says,‘the sentences are not high, they are right’

SINGAPORE: A man who has a number of criminal offences under his belt had the audacity to ask for leeway at his court hearing on Wednesday (Jan 18).

In 2019, Lee was found guilty of voluntarily causing grievous hurt when he dragged police officer Staff Sergeant Khairulanwar Abd Kahar in his Maserati at a speed of between 79 km/h and 84 km/h in an incident on November 17, 2017 at Bedok Reservoir Road.

He was convicted by District Judge Ng Peng Hong on Dec 4, 2019, who also found him guilty of nine additional charges, which included obstruction of justice and failing to stop after the accident.

This is over and above the 59 other charges that Mr Lee has that are connected to illegal money lending and online gambling.

Lee also committed the new offence while on bail pending appeal.

Nevertheless, in an appearance before the High Court for a criminal motion hearing on Wednesday, he asked to have his Maserati returned as well as a shorter jail sentence.

At present, he is serving a sentence of six years, four months and 16 weeks.

During the Nov 2017 incident, the police officer ended up with knee, neck and back injuries that required him to take 20 days of medical leave.

Because of this offence, Lee received a a fine of S$3,700 and was sentenced to jail for four years and seven months.

He was also banned from driving for life.

However, while he was on bail as his appeal was pending, he went out driving again and even evaded a police roadblock.

Last year, he was given an additional $1,000 penalty as well as 21 more months plus a 16 week’ prison sentence, for reoffending, as well as for other offences.

Lee said he needed his vehicle in order to sell it to raise funds to provide for his daughters in Japan.

The date for the hearing in the State Courts over the forfeiture of Lee’s Maserati has been set for Jan 25.

As Lee asked for a reduced jail sentence, he said, “I understand what I have done, but the sentences are a bit high.”

However, he was told by Justice Aedit Abdullah,“No, Mr Lee, the sentences are not high, they are right.”

“In fact, they could have been higher, now that I look at it again.

Aside from your dangerous driving, it is not the right thing to go around driving while under disqualification on three occasions, it’s not even the same day Mr Lee.

Five months each is not high. This is not your first offence, this is an enhanced offence, and you were already sentenced back in 2017 for three months, three to five months is not a high uplift,” the judge continued.

The judge also said, “I cannot understand why you can come here and ask for a reduction this way. You should be thankful the sentence was not the maximum.”

/TISG

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg