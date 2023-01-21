Family head over to Kranji eatery for mum’s birthday, but despite advance booking it was closed when they arrived & staff refused to call management

SINGAPORE: A woman expressed her disappointment over social media after she and her family went all the way to Kranji from Pasir Ris and Tampines to celebrate their mother’s birthday just to find that 555 Halal Galore was closed.

Ms Sharifah Aishah Mustika wrote about their “very unpleasant and unacceptable experience” on Facebook on Jan 15, as well as posted a video about it on TikTok, where it has since been viewed over 51,000 times.

Ms Sharifah explained in her post that her brother had booked the eatery in advance last week for Jan 15 at 2:00 pm, which was confirmed by the management through WhatsApp.

Unfortunately, after driving 45 minutes, they saw that not one stall at 555 Halal Galore was open.

She added, “There were a few workers there drinking beer and when asked why are the stalls closed, they simply shrugged and said they don’t know.”

And when the family tried to call the number that had been used on WhatsApp to confirm their booking, they could not reach anyone.

Furthermore, the staff whom they did encounter there “also refused to call their management,” she added.

On Facebook, she added, “We have a total of 9 adults and 3 small kids in tow. I mean, how hard is it to actually just update your customers to inform that you won’t be open today so we don’t have to waste our time to drive there?

How unprofessional and incompetent,” wrote Ms Sharifah.

TISG has reached out to her, as well as to 555 Halal Galore.

Fortunately, the family went over to Rasa Istimewa Waterfront Restaurant at Woodlands instead, she said in a comment on TikTok.

In an AsiaOne report, it says that 555 Halal Galore has said it’s “closed till further notice due to kitchen maintenance,” and that an official statement is forthcoming.

Some netizens on TikTok, however, who had previous experience at the Kranji eatery, did not have positive things to say about it.

