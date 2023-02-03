Singaporeans say lion dancer who falls during performance may be too exhausted, others laugh & criticise

SINGAPORE — An online user took to social media on Wednesday (Feb 1) to share a video of a lion dancer seen falling backwards in the middle of a performance. “Tough job, hope he’s ok,” the post read.

The 20-second video featured two lion dancers in what seemed to be at Changi Airport. As the two were performing, one tripped backwards and eventually fell over. While some netizens found it amusing, others advised not to criticise or laugh at the dancer, saying he may have been too exhausted.

“Want to earn money, make sure one masters the technique properly…” said one, while another wrote, “Lousy training and still dare to perform,” one wrote, “Clearly training (is) still not enough… very unfair for the company that engaged them.”

However, many others took to the comments section with well-wishes for the dancer. Many argued that the dancer could very well have been exhausted. “Must be too tired… not easy and not funny also,” said one, while another wrote, “Chinese (Christmas) father has to work double hard: to collect more ang pows.”

“It’s okay, small issue,” a netizen added.

Still, another wrote, “I’m sorry for the guys. Hope they are alright. Be in their shoes then you would know the pain. Nothing to laugh about,” while one hypothesised, “Could be exhausted or haven’t had their meal. Poor thing!”

