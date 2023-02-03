‘It’s so dangerous’ — Netizens react to small e-bike seen “racing” on main road with motorbike & cars

SINGAPORE — A netizen took to an online social media group on Wednesday (Feb 1) to share a road sighting involving two individuals riding a small e-bike on a main road alongside a motorbike and with other cars present.

“Let’s race,” the post read, sarcastically. Embedded onto the video was the stamp “Caught on camera 3.40pm 1.2.2023.”

In response to the 10-second clip, commenters were alarmed at the dangerous behaviour of the driver and the passenger. “Find them, confiscate the device, charged with hefty fines, rotans and send them for Changi StayCation for a year,” wrote one netizen.

Another went ahead and tagged the official Facebook account of the Singapore Police Force in a comment.

One mentioned the Land Transport Authority (LTA), arguing that the officials should take action against such drivers. “LTA should catch these kinds of leisure riders, especially at night….not delivery riders that are trying to make ends meet,” the individual wrote.

Another pointed out that the two individuals were not wearing any protective gear. “No helmets, no safety, no insurance.”

However, one commenter noticed that the rider and the passenger wore facemasks. As such, the online user sarcastically commented, “Respect for wearing masks even though it has no extra advantage when driving in open air…”

“It’s so dangerous,” wrote another.

Still, two netizens zeroed in on the brief moment when the motorcyclist beside them seemed to communicate with a gesture. “Did I see the boy showing the uncle a bad hand signal?” one asked, while another responded, “I think is a gesture of apology because (it was) more than three fingers…(it) probably means ‘pai say sorry arr uncle.'”

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg