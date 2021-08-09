Uncle skateboarding at Mustafa delights some, worries others

- Advertisement -

The video of a man skateboarding by Mustafa has garnered a mixed response from online users, with some expressing their amusement over the sight and others raising road safety concerns.

A short but sweet video of a man skating to the famous Bee Gees song Stayin’ Alive has caught the attention of netizens.

The mere thirteen-second video clip was shared by the Facebook page Singapore Incidents on Friday (Aug 6). It featured a man donning a backpack skateboarding along Mustafa and the catchy 70s hit playing as background music.

Since its time of publication on Facebook, the video has garnered around 9,000 views.

In response to this video, some netizens took to the comments section of the post to express their amusement over the lighthearted feel of the recording. One even thanked the individual who shared the video, saying, “Thank you for keeping his vibe. That’s very sweet.” Another said, “Uncle… old but want(s) to have fun.”

However, while there were those who were amused by the video clip, others showed a different response. Though the skating man had on a helmet and gloves, some netizens raised road safety concerns. “Good on him! You only live once so do the stuff you want!” one wrote, “But he should be on quiet pavement.”

Some took a more serious tone, writing, “Clowning around… isn’t (that) an offense on the road?” After one netizen commented, “At least he enjoys it,” another responded with his personal continuation to that sentence, saying, “… if he doesn’t fall down or collide (into a) pedestrian.” /TISG

