Chicken gang spotted outside SG police complex, netizens say ‘no fowl play suspected’ and ‘it wants to fowl a complaint’

SINGAPORE — A netizen took to an online news forum to share a picture of a group of chickens. The animals were gathered outside a police complex, which many online users found amusing. “Gang of chickens next to Police Cantonment Complex,” the post read. “Was told they hang around a lot.”

In response to the post, many netizens shared a few laughs. “Why did the chicken go to the police station? Because it wants to fowl a complaint,” wrote one. Another followed suit and made the pun, “No fowl play suspected though.”

Others made illegal gathering jokes, with one writing, “What is the max pax before you need to apply for permission to avoid the illegal gathering arrest?” Another said, “Illegal gathering! Must catch them all!”

There were also a few users who took the opportunity to discuss the presence of wild chickens in Singapore. “I enjoy seeing wild chickens roaming around in Singapore,” wrote one. “But I wonder, why are there suddenly so many wild chickens in Singapore? A few years ago it was quite rare to spot them.”

“These chickens are quite the menace,” another said. “I remember once I was crossing the road, the green man on my side lit and the chicken started crossing the other side onto oncoming traffic. It was a tense 30 seconds watching the chicken safely get through.”

Still, another netizen suggested enlisting the chickens as mascots.

